There Is A Hotel For Fisting

There is a lid for every pot. In this case, the lid is fisting and the pot is La Fistinière, a bed and breakfast in France, located 100 miles outside of Paris, dedicated to the art of fist fucking.

While basking in the idyllic scenery of the French countryside, guests of the Fistine Chapel, as it’s sometimes referred to, can get their buttholes stretched in private rooms, play “dick pong” (which is like ping pong, but played with a penis and real balls), or experiment with inserting such equipment as veterinary speculums, baseball bats, golf balls and traffic cones anally in the communal fisting chapel. (Um, ouch!?) The place is owned by loving couple, and fisting experts, Juan Carlos and François who opened the B&B because they “wanted to create a place dedicated to fist fucking, where everyone would feel at home.”

“[Fisting] is the most intimate sort of relation there is, apart from touching someone’s brain directly with your fingers. With fisting, you’re touching someone’s bowels, and through the bowels, all the internal organs. It’s a practice that requires a lot of attention. It’s the act of opening another’s perception in a spiritual way, and it can be almost religious. I believe in the magic of sex,” said Juan.

Huh. I’ve never heard of fisting described as a spiritual experience, but to each butthole, its own. I think it’s safe to say I won’t be swinging by the Fistine Chapel for a game of dick pong when I visit Paris next month. [Vice]

