Only 1 In 6 Cuddle Sessions Lead To Sex

Horndogs looking for a quick cuddle-and-run, listen up. A new study from really smart scientists has found that the chances of a cuddle session leading to sex are only one in six.

Researchers at the University of Michigan looked at the methods, motivations and eventual outcomes of the average couple’s cuddling sessions, and the results show it usually only leads to conversation, not copulation.

Over 500 men and women in relationships were asked about the nature of their cuddling, defined as “intimate, physical and loving contact that does not involve sexual behavior and that involves some degree of whole body touching, not just hand to hand or lips to lips.”

The researchers found a number of interesting results: The average time of a cuddle session is 47 minutes and 36 seconds. Most couples like to do it on the couch in front of the tv. Most do it at least 8 times a week, and women like it more than men. However, cuddling doesn’t often lead to sex. The study’s participants reported stronger feelings of intimacy and relaxation during and after, which tends to lead to conversation. So the next time you want to get hot and heavy, be sure to stay FAR AWAY from any sort of intimacy. Because there’s nothing sexier than being cold and disinterested.

