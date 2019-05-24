These are the best websites to download full albums for free

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

iMusic

This is the ultimate source for any music needs you might have. You can browse different artists, genres, and other categories, and download whole albums for free in just several clicks. They have a free interface, and this is the perfect place to download from more than 3000 sites, including Pandora, YouTube, Spotify, etc. If they do not have what you want, there is a recorder that will provide you with a link to what you play. You can also transfer music between Apple devices and iTunes, Androids and iTunes, and more.

Jamendo

This is a very popular and loved website for music. If you need free streams or a full download, this is the place for you. Their database includes more than 37000 albums for you to browse and get. They also have some money making opportunities through marketing licensing. They have a neat interface with a start button that gives you access into their library.

Free Music Archive

Whatever genre you are a fan of, FMA has tons of albums to offer you. This is a neatly organized website with a one-click download option for each song they have. Each genre has a list of subgenres, which makes it convenient and easy to navigate through their library. The website is completely free, and they have a donation option if you wish to reward their hard work.

MP3.com

This database has more than 25 million registered users, and is one of the biggest players in this field. They were established in 2997, and they have been serving their customers ever since. They have the largest database on this list, since they are the oldest. You will literally find whatever you need here. No sign up is necessary, so head on there and search their playlists and albums!

BeeMP3s

Anything officially published can be found and downloaded from this site. Their search engine is one of the best when it comes to looking for albums of any genre. No registration is needed, and their design and options are clear and easy to use. They have a Top 20 artists and Top 20 songs on the home page. The alphabetical search option is the most useful.

MP3juices

This free mp3 search engine allows you to download any full-length album you want. All you need to do is enter the name of the singer or the album, and navigate the results. The download button is clearly shown, as is the play button. No ads are present, and you can also convert audio from videos to mp3 files. This is a simple enough process, made even more simple thanks to their interface.

Audionautix

This site is known for their amazing variety of music to suite any mood you are in. They have a collection from every era of music, which can be categorized by different moods and tempo, besides other usual ordering. Fast, medium or slow music, they have it all. This is something that sets them apart on this list.

Stereokiller

This site is well-organized and greatly structured. Their database has approximately 50761 songs, 47616 brands, and 12358 reviews. All genres are present, and unlike other sites, they have a great community where you can meet others who like the same things as you. You can also chat with them. The Free Downloads section is clearly shown if you are only interested in that.

Public Domain 4U

This site can be your all-in-one solution for all things music. The offer music for the public domain, and not for commercial use. Many genres are present, and the clean and user-friendly site lets you download anything for free from their extensive library of albums and songs. Try PD4U and you will not regret it.

Bandcamp

This famous music site was founded in 2008, and rose to fame in July of 2010 when many popular artists started selling their albums to them. They can upload their work and determine their own prices. Therefore, they have a limited amount of fully free albums. If you decide to buy one, you can send it as a gift and view song lyrics. It is free for the artists who upload, as Bandcamp takes 15% from every sale, and 10% from each sale over $5000.

Freesound

Let us get back to completely free sites. It is not the best on the list, but they have an immense database of music from every genre. They use collaborative databases to provide snippets, recordings, samples, bleeps, and every other kind of audio files to the users. Therefore, if this sounds like your thing, do not think twice!

YouTueByClick

This is perhaps the best one-click solution for every music need you might have. This is not just a YouTube downloader. It allows you to download any music from YouTube with a single click for free, and it lets you choose any format. This means you can go from video to audio, vice versa, and all that in any quality you want. What is more, sites like Dailymotion, Vimeo, Facebook, and more than 40 other sites also work. The best thing is that you can download playlists, albums, or even complete YouTube channels here! YBC is a unique site on this list, so make sure to give it a shot.