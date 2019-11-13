Things Every Motorcycle Enthusiast Needs To Have In His Workshop

Every motorcycle enthusiast needs at least three things. He needs a bike, a place where he can work, and the tools that aid him in his work. While these three things are just a general view of what every motorhead needs, below we will give you a more detailed look at all the things a motorcycle enthusiast needs to have in his workshop.

1. Workstand

A long, sturdy and durable workstand is integral for anyone that has a motorcycle. The workstand should be at least knee-high which will allow him to perform checks on his bike. Furthermore, the stand needs to be strong enough to support the bike and a harness that will keep it in place.

2. Pegboard

It goes without saying that a pegboard is necessary for anyone that plants have any type of workshop. A pegboard is a place where you can hang your most frequently used tools. Besides the fact that the pegboard will allow you to easily grab your tools whenever you need them, a pegboard will also keep your tools visible at all times.

3. Lighting

No one can work in the dark, so it goes without saying that a motorcycle workshop should have sufficient lighting that will illuminate even the darkest of places. Since motorcycle enthusiasts mostly do their work at night, fluorescent light above your head will do the job just fine.

4. Heating

Since winter is just around the corner, it goes without saying that your workshop needs heating to keep you stuck to your tools. Most motorcycle workshops are in fact our home garages, so sufficient heating is of utmost importance for working on bike modifications.

5. Motorcycle Lift

A motorcycle lift is a better option than a workstand, since it’s designed to do a simple task; lift your motorcycle for maintenance checks. Oil changes, cleaning, basic modifying, are simple things that every motorcycle enthusiast needs to do. The best way to do them, however, is by placing your bike on a lift. For more information on the best motorcycle lifts, make sure to visit Bikers Rights.

6. Storage Space

Workshops have a lot of things that need storage, and the same goes for your hobby. So one way to solve your storage problem is to place large cabinets in the corner of your workshop. However, the cabinets’ racks need to be sturdy enough to hold any item that weighs more than the usual tool. Furthermore, go for 18-inch deep cabinets that can accommodate most motorcycle parts and tools.

7. Furniture

Since motorheads spend most of their time in the workshop, why not get some furniture that will allow you to at least chill in peace? What better way to compliment your workshop than with motorcycle-inspired furniture? You can even create the furniture yourself. You can create chairs, tables, and even a BBQ using wheel rims.

8. Protective Flooring

It goes without saying that your workshop flooring needs to be hard enough to withstand anything falling on it. Since bike parts and tools are quite heavy, the best protective flooring option would be to get polypropylene tiles.