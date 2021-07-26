Pet owners know the struggles & stress that are related to their furry pals, as well as their maintenance. Oftentimes we worry about them running outside and on their own. Some people also worry that their cat or dog could end up getting stuck within their door frame. This is why it is essential to find the right model of doors. If you want to spoil your pet and give them the best of the best, make sure that you consider some key & crucial points when it comes to buying pet doors that are listed down below.

What are the different kinds of doors that you can go for?

1. You can install them in sliding glass models

This type is easy to install, just make sure that these fit right into the track of the sliding glass door. People love them since they can be easily removed later on, which makes them great for renters. They are not too pricey either, and they can have that amazing looks to them.

2. Exterior wall design

You can go for pet doors that install in an exterior wall rather than your actual welcome door. If you want to guide your dog in one specific direction (such as your backyard) this is an amazing go-to.

3. Doors that connect two rooms

If you want to connect two rooms and you want to let them have fun in their own way, let your furry pal slip from one room to the other until they get a proper sense of space.

4. Security models

If you want your pet to be safe & sound + you have a hard time letting them do things on their own, the best go-to for you can be electric-operated smart doors. These will not open unless you open them, or they can get opened by your pet wearing a microchipped collar.

5 Things you should know before buying a pet door

1. The right size

A lot of people end up making a mistake when purchasing their new model. In fact, some end up getting themselves cat doors while being dog owners. You don’t want to waste your money and have a hard time asking for a refund for your purchased model.

Make sure that you get the right size for your breed. Here are some pointers:

• Measure your pet & weigh them

• Browse through 4-5 different kinds that are represented online for easier navigation

• Measure the distance from the floor to the top of your pet’s shoulder when they’re standing, and then add 2 more inches

• Measure their width so that they can fit through the door (and also add two more inches)

2. Consider your budget

Pet doors vary widely in price depending on their type, but you can also always DIY your chosen model. Prices can vary from $50-$500, depending on their manufacturer and their features. You need to figure out if you are okay with installing them on your own, or if you wish to pay a team of professionals to do this for you. Pet doors typically come with paper templates that are not too complicated to understand. Take the price of your tools into consideration, as well as your use of spare time & your resources. Come up with a plan that suits you & your family.

3. Be patient

Dogs and cats are not used to doing some new activities, which means that walking in and out of one room through these tiny doors will be unusual & unnatural for them. Some might even feel anxious or stressed. So, make sure that you are patient with them, and give them enough time to adjust. Try to lure them in with a treat of some sort to get them used to this process. Encourage them and don’t demand a lot, especially if they are a newborn. You can test them and see how they manage & act at your friend’s or someone else’s home (someone who already has this model) before you make your big purchase.

4. Know that these doors are not for everyone

Believe it or not, doors such as these do not follow the saying ”one size fits all”. Every breed is specific and unique in its own way. This is why it is crucial to approach your furry pal with care. On the other hand, if you have more than one pet, you might even need two different kinds of doors. The thing is, smaller breeds are not capable of pushing larger doors on their own, while big dogs/cats won’t fit through smaller kinds.

You should know that:

• It is possible to install two different kinds

• Make sure that you install them in such a way as to meet every warranty requirement

• Know that a door might not be the best solution if you have a small baby/toddler

• Pets can track mud into the home before you can stop them – which means higher maintenance

5. Make it techy

If you need a larger dog door, spend extra time comparing security features before you make your final decision. If you are a tech person you will enjoy all the additional features. Also, if you wish to keep animals from the outside world outside of your home, it is also crucial to get the right model that will prevent any furry animals from walking in or out. This is where a special tag or a collar might come in handy that you get to place over your pet’s neck. Some people also prefer manual locks & tinted flaps. They are great for preventing potential burglars.

Where to find your model?

If you want to browse through some different products & items, make sure that you check out Hale Pet Door. The company has been around since 1985 and they have door, wall & screen models for your pets. Made in the US, the brand is all about maximum energy, security, and durability.