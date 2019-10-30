527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A lot of people wear glasses nowadays. But fortunately for all those people, glasses are not there to help you see, but to look better. Optical glasses have evolved past being tools that help you see well, into fashion accessories. Glasses, nowadays, are picked based on how they look on you since customization is very convenient.

So with all that said, here are things to consider when buying new glasses.

1. The Size

The frame is what keeps the lens onto the glasses and without it, we would still be using eye lenses like lords in the past. When it comes to the frame, we are choosing the size of the frame. If generally have never noticed this, the size of the frame is written on the packaging of the glasses, or on the frame itself.

But these numbers also tell us the size of the lens, the bridge, and the length of the temples. However, the size doesn’t tell us about the thickness or your glasses or any other element. You should know that lighter frames sit more comfortable and are a better fit, while heavy frames are sized more loosely.

2. The Shape

The shape of your glasses is yet another thing to consider when it comes to looks. The shape is very important but it has nothing to do with the effectiveness of the lens. The shape of the glasses is what enhances your look, and it can even improve it.

Choosing the shape of the glasses is all down to your face shape. You need to work with your facial features in order to pick the right shape. According to Optically, people with oval faces can work with most shapes of glasses, while people with rounder faces should only wear pointy-er glasses.

3. The Color

The color is yet another important aspect that you should invest a lot of time into before purchasing your next pair of glasses. When we talk about color, yet again, we mean the color of the frame. Color directly translates into style but choosing it is all down to your facial features. The most important features are your eyes, hair, and skin color. The one that is less important, but should always be taken into account, is the color of your outfit.

Sticking on the subject of color, namely, your lens can also be color customized. While most glasses have transparent lenses or feature reflexes, others change color depending on the environment.

4. The Style

When buying glasses, you should always think about your style. If you’re into urban clothing, then a funkier design and brighter colors should be the main focus of your glasses. For a more formal look, you should go with a design that matches your elegance, sleekness, and class. So naturally, darker colors and elegant designs should accompany you best. On the other hand, metallic colors, gold, and silver can be used with anything, so they can be your wild card if you have no other choice.

Your style is not the only thing that your glassed need to match. Your glasses need to be appropriate for the things you do and the places you go to.