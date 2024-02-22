5 Things to Do in Malta in March 2024

In spring, Malta comes alive with a mix of events that highlight its rich culture and welcoming community. From ancient traditions to music concerts, the island offers a variety of experiences for everyone.

Whether you’re interested in history, music, or just looking for a good time, Malta’s spring events are sure to impress.

1. Mużika Mużika Festival (14 to 16 March)

Mużika Mużika, a leading event in Malta that celebrates Maltese music in all its forms, is ready to captivate its audience again in 2024. Festivals Malta has excitedly shared the list of 20 semi finalist songs that will compete in Mużika Mużika 2024.

Starting in the 1960s and making a major comeback with the support of Festivals Malta, Mużika Mużika has grown into an important cultural event. It has reignited interest in Maltese music and language. The festival offers live performances by an orchestra and carefully selects its participants, ensuring a top-notch platform for Maltese songs. It’s a celebration of Malta’s language and its rich pool of talent.

This year, the festival is set to offer three evenings filled with music, underlining its role in celebrating and honouring Maltese musical heritage, and providing a distinguished space for appreciating the music of Malta.

2. St. Patrick’s Day 2024 (17 March)

St. Patrick’s Day in Malta turns the island green, as both locals and tourists gather to celebrate this Irish festival with great excitement. The main festivities happen in St. Julian’s, where the streets burst into life with colourful parades, energetic music, and people wearing green, shamrocks, and party hats.

Bars and pubs across Malta add to the fun, with special offers on Irish drinks, traditional Irish meals, and continuous entertainment, from live bands playing Irish tunes to DJ sets that keep everyone dancing late into the night. The vibe is lively and joyful, with dancing, laughter, and the sound of glasses clinking as people of various ages and cultures come together to enjoy the day.

St. Patrick’s Day in Malta isn’t just about honouring Ireland; it shows the island’s friendly spirit and its knack for hosting memorable parties. It’s a time when the Maltese and their guests connect through shared happiness, showing that on St. Patrick’s Day, anyone can feel a bit Irish.

3. Spring Equinox (20 March)

The Spring Equinox marks when day and night are equally long, signalling the start of spring. In Malta, this has a special significance at the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, both UNESCO World Heritage sites.

These ancient temples, built around 3600-3200 BC, align perfectly with the sunrise during the equinox, demonstrating remarkable ancient design and understanding of the stars. This precise alignment lets the sunlight enter the temples, lighting up the inside and showing off detailed carvings and architecture that have lasted for thousands of years.

People gather early in the morning to see this incredible sight. When the equinox sun’s first rays light up the main path of the South Temple at Mnajdra, the place is filled with a special energy and glows with a golden light.

Heritage Malta arranges tours of the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples for the equinox, giving people a chance to see this amazing event up close. It’s important to book in advance because space is limited.

4. Gigi D’Alessio in Concert (23 March)

This year, the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Attard will be hosting a standout event: Gigi D’Alessio in Concert. This concert is a highlight of the Vernal Festival and promises an evening full of Gigi D’Alessio’s beautiful tunes, played alongside the Versatile Orchestra, led by the talented Mro. Paul Borg.

Gigi D’Alessio, a famous Italian singer-songwriter and musician, is known for his touching ballads and rich musical compositions that have won over audiences globally. Born in Naples, Italy, D’Alessio’s music is strongly influenced by Neapolitan traditions. However, his music has international appeal because he mixes traditional Italian melodies with modern pop.

Throughout his long career, he has had many hit songs and platinum albums, and worked with other famous musicians. D’Alessio’s concerts are full of passion and energy, offering unforgettable shows that highlight his wide range as an artist.

5. Holy Week (24 to 30 March)

Holy Week in Malta is a profoundly spiritual time, showing the country’s rich Catholic heritage and the people’s commitment to their faith. This week before Easter is filled with many traditional activities and ceremonies that attract both locals and visitors to the Maltese religious culture. It starts with Palm Sunday when people go to church carrying palm fronds and olive branches, celebrating Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.

As the week progresses, the mood becomes increasingly reflective. On Maundy Thursday, there is a tradition called “is-Seba’ Visti” where people visit seven churches to pray. Good Friday is the peak of Holy Week’s events with quiet, moving processions in many places across Malta and Gozo. These processions involve bearers carrying statues depicting scenes from the Passion of Christ, with the bearers dressed in biblical attire. This creates a powerful narrative of pain, sacrifice, and salvation.

Easter Sunday in Malta is a day of happiness and celebration after the serious days of Holy Week. This day is known for its joyful processions. Early in the morning, statues of the Risen Christ are carried through the streets with music, ringing church bells, and happy shouts, showing Christ’s victory over death.

This celebration brings people together for lunch, sharing traditional sweets like figolli and chocolate eggs, symbols of new beginnings. Churches are beautifully decorated, and the Masses have joyful songs, creating a festive atmosphere all over. Easter Sunday shows Malta’s lasting faith and its power to bring people together in joy, ending with a big feast that marks the end of fasting for Lent and the start of spring. Easter in Malta is a great way to see the country’s deep religious and cultural traditions.

