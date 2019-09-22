This Is What Your Brain Looks Like During An Orgasm

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Researchers at Rutgers University used brain scan technology to find out exactly what’s going on when women orgasm. A whole lot, apparently. Scientists monitored 80 separate regions of the brain to measure the oxygen levels as a woman approaches climax (red is the lowest and yellow/white is the highest). As you can see, when we’re getting off, all the areas of the brain (including our emotional, sensory, and pleasure centers) bloom like crazy neon flowers. “It’s really a symphony of physiological responses,” said the lead researcher. Indeed, it is. [Healthzone]

Original by Ami Angelowicz