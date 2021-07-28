Being Smacked by Tim Henman Was a Dramatic Moment: Andrew Castle

Famous BBC commentator Andrew Castle famously stated, “Wimbledon should not be taken for granted” in a recent interview. 715 days have passed since the last Wimbledon. Their prediction that it would return in 2021 appears to have come true. Despite the tournament having been postponed in 2020, its resumption brings with it a familiarity, excitement, and comfort that even those so accustomed to the event every year.

Andrew Castle, a legendary tennis commentator and former player, recalls one of his most memorable matches as a commentator. A dramatic moment of Castles’ commentating career was when Tim Henman at Wimbledon 2013 smacked him.

While the world has been expecting this moment since the pandemic hit, Andrew Castle, the BBC’s lead commentator, expressed his joy at covering Wimbledon with great legends, saying, “It is wonderful to cover Wimbledon with legends.” He has spoken in history’s most significant moments and he never tires of doing so.

Andy Murray has a lot left to give to the world of sport: Castle

Castle has repeatedly stated that he does not understand talk about Murray’s career-ending. Murray is still capable of achieving his goals, according to Castle. In 2020, he said exclusively to BBC “Murray has to examine how motivated he really is to go out there in his early to mid-thirties with a new hip.

Former British No. 1 Castle, now 57, was hoping for a similar excitement for Wimbledon this year too. He advised not to take this tennis thing for granted, according to the Sports Betting site Betway.

Andrew Castle of BBC Wimbledon missed playing on the grass of Wimbledon last year because of the flu pandemic. At the beginning of the tournament, Castle said, “John McEnroe sat next to me. He was exclaiming how wonderful it was, even off-mic”.

How Andrew started his career

Andrew Castle, the famous commentator of Wimbledon, talks about his career in golf and why he became interested in tennis. It was not easy for Andrew Castle, who got his role on the BBCs in sports such as golf, motorsport, basketball and even Sky presenting it before getting the major gig on the BBC. ‘When I got the call, it came from a mutual friend who referred me to the Wimbledon coverage and I was lucky enough to start my tennis career there and see Rafael Nadal at the start of his career,’ he said.

“I called an old friend who was in charge of Wimbledon coverage and got on board”. Andrew told Speakerscorner how he turned to the present after his tennis career ended.

Castle has achieved a lot since his beginning

Andrew has been a member of the award-winning presenting team for many years. In addition to the French Open, the Australian Open, Wimbledon, the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club, the French Open and Davis Cup, he was a member of the Bafta-nominated BBC Tennis Team. In 2003, he was one of the main commentators for the men’s singles final and worked with John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Jimmy Connors, Tim Henman, and John Lloyd.

Castle’s Hosting career

He hosted the quiz series Perseverance in 2005. On 24 May 2009, he appeared on ITV’s Beat the Stars and hosted two series of the TEATIME GAME SHOW DIVIDED from 2009-2010. Additionally, he appeared on the ITV show 71 degrees in 2010. Since 2019, Castle has hosted the weekend morning show on the language-based station LBC. He also hosted the breakfast show Smooth Radio, which continues Sunday night with The Great American Songbook.

Besides hosting Perseverance Divided, he is a regular guest on Ch5’s popular panel show The Wright Stuff. Castle has also found time to take part in some of the UK’s most popular shows in addition to his own presenting career. ITV’s 71 Degrees North and MasterChef are just a few of the many shows currently airing on these networks.

“In Andrew Castle’s opinion, it’s a privilege to watch Wimbledon from the best courts.”

Wimbledon, one of the most famous tennis tournaments in the world takes place every year on the grass courts of London. Castle knows how privileged he is to watch the most prestigious tennis tournaments from the best courts in the house.

When Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic in 2013 to become the first Briton to win a singles title in the Open era, it was a glorious moment in the history of the sport, not just tennis and castle was in it commenting. During the men’s singles, final of 2013 in Great Britain Murray won the final, the Serb’s ball went over the net and Tim Henman leapt over the castle. Castle covered Murray’s first Wimbledon win, and it is a moment that is engraved into his brain.

Castle, 57, who played professional tennis from 1986 to 1992 and was British number one for a time, hopes to experience the same excitement at Wimbledon in 2021.

If Castle had to pick the one moment that would define him at Wimbledon, it would be the reverse return pass from Roger Federer, who shot on match point against Pete Sampras in 2001 and won 7-5 in the fifth set. The game, which turned out to be entertaining, was the beginning of what many thought was impossible. Crazy to think Castle would be in this match and mind you, it was his first match as a commentator.

When asked about what makes Wimbledon so special? He said it is hard to pinpoint the exact reason why Wimbledon is so special. It could be said that tennis and the atmosphere provide the thrust, but it still grabs you even in its dormant and sleeping state. Wimbledon has the charisma the old charm with a little bit aura of royalty. Wimbledon’s intricacies contribute to a sense of respect and admiration among players and spectators by adding to its richness.