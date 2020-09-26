6 Tips for Choosing a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – 2020 Guide

Cordless vacuum cleaners are a pretty popular item right now: they’re convenient, easy to use, and even easier to maintain. Of course, they differ both quality-wise and price-wise, so it’s sometimes hard to find the right balance. Also, with their popularity, the market has grown substantially, so there is an extremely wide range of options which could be a bit confusing.

So, we’ve decided to help you choose the best cordless vacuum cleaner that will make cleaning your house a breeze! In this short guide, we’ll talk about the things that must be considered before buying a cordless vacuum cleaner to make the search easier for you.

So, without further ado, let’s get to it!

1. Your budget

Alright, vacuum cleaners are expensive, there’s nothing new in that. When it comes to cordless ones, the prices will usually range from about 70$ to 700$. Now, while there are some decent cheap ones around, it’s still pretty risky to settle for the cheapest model. It’s always better to invest some extra funds into getting the best possible results, but remember not to overdo it. Just because a product is expensive, it doesn’t mean it’s of the best quality. Make sure to check online reviews and ask around until you learn enough to make an informed decision.

All in all, your budget should fit your expectations, but make sure to find a good balance between price and quality since you don’t want to risk overpaying for an average product.

2. The battery

The vacuum battery will determine the amount of time you can use it before it needs recharging. So, this will completely depend on your specific needs: How big is the space you’ll be cleaning? How much time to you generally need to clean it?

When looking into cordless vacuums the first question you need to ask yourself is whether it has sufficient battery life to fit your needs. You’ll have to know the charging time, the runtime, and whether or not it has swappable batteries. If you’re going to be using it to vacuum a large space make sure that the runtime is at least an hour long. Since different batteries have varying run times, it’s essential to check for this before making a decision to purchase the vacuum cleaner.

3. The weight

Vacuum cleaners come in different sizes and weights, and it’s important to have this in mind before buying one yourself. If you struggle to lift heavy items, it’s important that you get a cleaner that will be easy to lift. We all know how hard vacuuming stairs and other tall structures can be, so make sure to choose a vacuum cleaner that will make this easy for you.

Thankfully, cordless vacuum cleaners are much more lightweight than their corded alternative. They’ll make cleaning much easier and they’ll save your back from straining. Still, what’s even more important than the overall weight of the product, is that it’s properly balanced. If it’s not, then it could feel much heavier inside of your hand.

4. Capacity

Cordless vacuum cleaners have smaller capacities than corded ones. Still, you can find a vacuum with a decent capacity if you look hard enough. Most of these vacuums are bagless, but you can still find bagged ones for increased capacity. All in all, the capacity you need will depend on your vacuuming needs.

Of course, getting a higher capacity vacuum will cost you more money. Still, it’s a good investment to make since you want your newly acquired vacuuming machine to make cleaning as easy as possible.

All in all, vacuum capacity is essential to your choice, so make sure to carefully consider this before buying it. It’s crucial to getting a seamless vacuuming experience and it could save you from a lot of headaches later on.

5. Floor heads type

Before you buy a vacuum cleaner, you should consider the type of floors you’ll be cleaning the most. Different flooring types require different vacuum extensions, so make sure to find a vacuum that has appropriate floor heads.

Luckily for you, there are many models that come with changeable floor heads, so you can ensure every floor inside of your home is cleaned and preserved properly. Do your research and find the vacuum that best fits your needs. There are even robotic vacuums that can be programmed to recognize the flooring and clean appropriately to that. Among the best of these is Dreame F9 that cleans your house spotless with only a press of a button.

All things considered, it’s crucial to get a vacuum that has appropriate extensions if you want to ensure the best cleaning experience.

6. Additional features to be considered

Most cordless vacuum cleaners come with a plethora of different features. Of course, when looking into these features, the only thing that’s important is your specific needs. You should make a list prioritizing different features, but don’t make this the determining factor. Just because a cleaner has features that seem attractive to you, it doesn’t mean it’s the best choice. Still, it’s important to learn about these so you can ultimately make a better decision. Some of the most popular features include:

Anti-Hair Wrapping: If you have a pet inside of your home, then you know how annoying dealing with hair stuck in vacuum brushes is. Getting a vacuum with an anti-hair wrap is the best solution you can ask for.

Led Lights- These can be pretty useful for cleaning those dark corners inside of your home.

Battery life indicators– Knowing how much battery you have left can be a pretty useful feature to have, especially if you’re going to be cleaning large spaces frequently.

Smart Cleaning Filters- Cleaning the filters on your vacuum can be a daunting task. This is why getting easy clean filters is of the utmost importance when choosing a vacuum.

The conclusion

Cordless cleaners can be a great addition to your cleaning tools. They’re easier to move around making the job of cleaning quicker. Still, it’s important to consider features like capacity, battery life, and your budget. Do your research until you find the one cleaner that best fits your needs and preferences!