Tips on how to stand out in trade shows

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Trade shows can be crowded and messy and you’ll have to make sure to stand out as much as you can. It’s surprisingly easy to go unnoticed at such events so you need to use everything you can to your advantage. Every booth has its own unique and interesting display and often it will look like everyone has thought of something more creative than you, but if you follow these several tips, you should survive your next trade show without any issues.

Choose the location wisely

Booths that manage to get the location near the entrance will get more traffic as they are most noticeable and in the focus of the guests. However, these locations sell out fast long before the show and are the most expensive ones. That is why it would be smart to inquire about these locations about a year before the show.

Prepare before the show

You should start your advertising for a few weeks or a month before the show. Reach your customers via email or social media and inform them that you’ll be at the trade show so they can come and visit. You can also inquire about your neighbors and, if they are in the same industry as you, you can join forces in order to more effectively reach your overlapping target audiences. This way, you can draw the attention of your customers more easily.

Work on your display

Also, you need to start working on your display weeks in advance. One of the first things the visitors will see is your branded table covers. The table is the centerpiece of your display and you should make a high-quality table cover that features your logo and/or a message on it. These are usually made with a certain kind of material that isn’t going to wrinkle and will look elegant and nice the entire trade show. If you have any banners behind and next to the table, they should all have the same colors. Strike Now reminds us that other than table covers, you can also be creative and choose some of the different types of equipment such as tents, promotional flags, or even inflatable archways for a finish line.

The important thing to consider when buying table covers is the material. It should be durable and appealing. Some of the materials that are typically used are basic vinyl, heavy vinyl, cloth, and leather. While heavy vinyl is a good option for dusty venues, cloth offers a better aesthetic presentation. Of course, no matter how durable the material is, you should still try and keep it free of spills and damage.

Interact with your visitors through an activity

If you offer an activity to your visitors, you’re going to keep them occupied and interested for longer. Once they leave your booth, they’ll be happy and will have some strong memories of your brand. It can be a game, a quiz, or something else that fits your brand. This will make your brand stand out from the crowd and it will help you connect better with your customers.