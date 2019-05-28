Top 5 Copper Cookware for 2019

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Copper cookware is top one choice for professionals when it comes to cooking. Copper cookware is very expensive, and hard to maintain, but has a perfect heat transmission and excellent adaptation to quick temperature changes.

This cookware has a brownish retro design, it looks old-school and stylish at the same time. Copper cookware is beautiful, useful, and it will look good in your kitchen, but you should think twice before buying this cookware. It is very hard to maintain those pots, you need to polish them to avoid corrosion. It is not for busy business women.

One of the useful tricks is to avoid cooking too acidic and alkalic ingredients because copper will react and you can damage your cookware. Also, it is not recommended to leave food after cooking in those pots, you must wash and dry it because only one drop of the water can make discoloration to your pots.

If you do not have enough money for the copper cookware, you can buy cookware with only copper cores. Advantages of cooking in copper cores cookware which is clad bonded are that you will enjoy in the copper way of cooking but you will maintain cookware very easily without polishing.

Another replacement for copper cookware can be tri-ply cookware with copper core because it has copper exterior, stainless steel interior, and aluminum core. This cookware is very durable, aluminum spreads the heat all over the pot, copper is heat up in a second and with stainless steel on the inside of the pot you can cook whatever you want.

There are numerous benefits of cooking with copper cookware; that cookware help you lose weight, it is good for your digestive system, and it has anti-bacterial properties. It is no secret that copper contributes to obtaining weight because it speeds up the process of fat cells gets in your body. Copper is also good for stomach detox because reduces acidity, and when it comes to harmful microorganisms they cannot survive in the copper cookware. For example, salmonella and Escherichia coli cannot grow in copper cookware.

The best way for cleaning copper cookware is to mix vinegar and salt and clean with it, or the cut lemon on halves and one half sprinkle with salt and rub the whole pot with it. After that treatment, you should dry it and then store it. The dishwasher and detergents with bleach are not recommended for those kinds of pots because it cuts the lifespan of copper.

When you are buying the copper cookware you should look for five elements; shiny finish, durability, compatibility with your kitchen appliances, the number of pots elements you get in cookware set and the price.

When it comes to the cooking in copper cookware, you should do all the prep before turning the stove because copper cookware does not need to preheat. Also, your utensils should be from wood or silicone you do not want to scratch your cookware. The copper cookware will serve you best on the medium-high level of temperature.

In the article below we give you a list of the best copper cookware sets for your kitchen.

1. CONCORD Ceramic Coated Copper Cookware

It is a traditional style copper cookware set with four elements and corresponding lids. The pots are made from a mix of copper, aluminum, and ceramic. In the instruction manual says that you can wash set in the dishwasher but you should think twice about that. With this set you will get stylish pots, average price, and healthy cooking, only con is that set is sensitive to scratches.

2. Cuisinart Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set

In this set, you will get six elements and four lids because some lids can fit more than one pot or pan. When you put the pan or pot on the stove the temperature rises rapid, hadles stay cool during the cooking process, and the cookware have the luxurious look. You cannot put this cookware in the dishwasher and it tarnishes easily.

3. Lagostina Q554SA64 Martellata Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set

This beautiful 6 pieces set cookware has a unique vintage look and the interior of the pots and pans are made from stainless steel, and the core is from aluminum. The benefits from this copper cookware are numerous; it is oven, broiler, and metal-utensil safe, not too expensive, and you get a lifetime warranty. This set is a bit heavy and you should clean at least once a month with a special copper cleaning.

4. Matfer 915901 Bourgeat Copper Cookware Set

This is one of the best set of copper cookware, it is expensive but it will last forever. It is made from the pure copper on the inside and the stainless steel on the inside. It is French copper cookware set which will heat up in just one second. You should not use a dishwasher for this set and the pots and pans are quite heavy for using.

5. Mauviel M`heritage M250B 2.5mm Copper Cookware Set With Bronze Handles

This copper cookware is expensive hi-end set of pans and pots but you will get a lifetime warranty. It is made from copper and aluminum, and the handles are from bronze. For that money investment, you will get an excellent cooking experience. The only bad thing in this set is that is a bit heavy and lids are not the same quality as pans and pots.