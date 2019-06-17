Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Consider LED Lamps

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

LED is currently taking over the lighting industry by storm through the use of LED bulbs, lights, lamps, street lamps, panels, etc. The number one reason why this is happening is that LED is much more energy efficient, and environmentally friendlier than normal lights.

LED is projected to be the future of lighting, and in this article, we are going to give you our top 5 reasons why you should start considering all kinds of LED products.

1. More Energy Efficient

This is the main argument when discussing this topic. LED lamps and other products have shown to have a clear advantage over normal lighting. The numbers also prove this with the ever-growing costs of electricity. Statistics show that up to 40% of a city’s electricity costs go on street lighting. If cities replace normal street lamps with LED lamps, the costs can be reduced by up to 90%. This shows us a significant cost-saving benefit to using LED street lamps, and the saved money can be reinvested into other areas that can improve urban communities.

2. Longer Lifespan

The second major benefit of using LED products is that they last longer. The LED technology has proven to be extremely durable in regards to energy efficiency. An average CFL light bulb has an approximate lifespan of around 8,000 hours, whereas incandescent light bulbs only last about 1,200 hours. To put those numbers into perspective, an average LED light bulb has an average lifespan of over 50,000 hours. This makes LED bulbs a better investment than any other bulbs. It will last many years, some even decades, and it will provide sustainable illumination during that time. If you’re looking for some excellent LED lamps, look no further than at nineled.com

3. Saves You Money on Electricity Bills

The main reason as to why LED saves money on the electrical bill is the fact that they use less power per unit than any other bulbs. So, with a longer lifespan and less power usage, LED lighting has proven to be more beneficial for your wallet as well. Not to mention the fact that LED illuminates 200 more lumens per watt. To put that into perspective, a CFL light bulb uses more power, has a shorter lifespan, and lumens around 20 lumens per watt. If we use LED lights and lamps in a residential setting, we can significantly decrease the electrical bill.

4. More Environmentally Friendly

Okay, so, we talked about LED being cheaper, cost-effective, has a longer lifespan, and more efficient, but is it healthy for us? The answer is definitely yes as LED has proven to not contain any highly toxic materials such as mercury, which is bad for the environment and for your health. The best thing about LED lights, lamps, street lamps, garden lamps, panels, etc, is that they are 100% free of toxins and they are fully recyclable. They reduce the carbon footprint by a third, and their lifespan means that one LED bulb is equivalent to 25 incandescent light bulbs being produced.

5. Excellent Color and Design

LED lights can come in all shapes and sizes to give you the highest and most efficient solution for your residential and commercial settings. LED bulbs can be manufactured in all colors and they can be dynamically controlled via timers or through the internet. They can be manufactured to create excellent lighting effects that can positively influence your mood.