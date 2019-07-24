Top 6 Fashion Trends for Summer 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

While the runway shows what will be coming next year, the street shows what is trendy now. Hence, if you are looking to keep your style up-to-date, the top street style stars will have the inspiration you need. In this article, you will be able to read about the top trends for summer. Let’s take a look:

1. Bike Shorts with Colorful Blazers

Athleisure is one of the trends that keep on giving, and its latest offer is as unexpected as it is chic. The bike shorts are worn with blazers by a lot of style-savvy people. It is a combination of sportswear and tailoring, and it is quite unique and striking. While it might not be appropriate for the gym or the office, the outfit is everywhere, so do not be afraid to try it on by yourself.

2. Animal Instincts

This summer, animal instincts are taking over with wild and bold patterns. Leopard-print seems to be the favorite amongst people and it appeared on a wide range of pants, dresses, suits, coats, and other things as well. Choose strong and striking patterns and designs that have bright and bold colors, or you can consider an all-over print that is great for jumpsuits and dresses, as well as separates. You can even add leopard shoes and bags to the mix.

3. Boiler Suits

Although utilitarian design appeared in various fashion cities, one style stood out from the crowd. Originally, these suits were designed as a protective suit for manual labor, however, boiler suits are now fashionable and functional. All you will have to do is pick a color and cut that suits your body best. These long-sleeved jumpsuits are available in a wide range of styles, and if you want to see what your options are, visit Floryday.

4. Lavender Tones

Ultra Violet was the color of the year 2018, but this season, people prefer softer tones. You can rock a wide range of shades from the lavender category, and a lot of fashionistas proved that light purple is super stylish. Whether you wear it in the forms of dresses, coats, boots, or even suits, this feminine and gentle color will add a great touch to your overall look.

5. Neo-Gothic

If you are ready to embrace your dark side, you can opt for trying a neo-gothic look. To follow this trend, you can pair an all-over black ensemble with trendy pieces. Basically, you can wear whatever you want, but you should keep in mind that you should keep the vibe moody and dark with a chic twist to it.

6. Bucket Hats

Bucket hats are back once again! This iconic ‘90s accessory is a must-have accessory for 2019 and it should most definitely be on your shopping list. It will provide you with protection from the Sun, as well as style. These cool and casual hats are perfect for weekend ensembles. Whether you choose one that is patterned, plain, or one with a print, it will give an edge to your outfit.

Conclusion

If you follow these trends, you can ensure that you are stylish and fashionable during summer and they will most definitely make you stand out from the crowd of people.