Top 8 power banks to consider

In today’s modern world, a power bank is probably one of the accessories that you need to have in your bag. Whether you will use it to recharge your laptop, Nintendo Switch, smartphone or any other piece of technology, a power bank will make sure that you are not left without your device wherever you are. Portable chargers are becoming increasingly popular, there is one common problem that people have – there is a wide range of them to choose from. Hence, here is a list of power banks that are chosen on their safety, battery capacity, and the size of the power reserves:

1. iMuto 20.000mAh power bank

If you are looking for a power bank that is portable and is a high capacity charger, this iMuto charger is perfect for you. It gives you a 20.000mAh capacity that can charge an average smartphone four times. It is also able to charge laptops and some MacBooks, but you might want to be sure that it is compatible with the computing option before you purchase it. You can also choose between two colors, black and white. The only disadvantages that you might not like are that it is quite heavy and it comes in a chunky design.

2. RAVPower 20.000mAh power bank

This portable charger is not that different from the other choice on this list, but it offers a lot of capacity, it has two ports, and it is often cheaper than the other devices from the same technology branch. Since it has two ports, you will be able to charge two devices at the same time. It also has enough power to charge both a smartphone and an iPad or a tablet. The only thing that you might not like is that is is a bit heavier than other chargers on this list.

3. Aukey power bank 20.000mAh

This charger also features two ports, so you can charge two phones/tablets/laptops at the same time. It also features a light that will show you how much power you have left. The blocky design might not be appealing to everyone, but this gadget should be able to charge your devices a few times with its high capacity cell.

4. Anker PowerCore 20.100 power bank

You have probably already heard about Anker and it is, in fact, one of the best portable chargers made my this company. It has a huge 20.100mAh battery, which means that it will charge your tablet or phone several times before it requires a recharge.

5. Mophie Powerstation Plus XL

According to the experts from poweryourgadget.com, this charger is one of the best power banks made specifically for iPhones and iPads. It features a Lightning cable that you cannot lose, and it charges the devices via this cable. You can even charge the device wirelessly with a Qi charger, so you might already have what you need.

6. Xiaomi 10.000mAh Power Bank Pro

You might find it surprising that Xiaomi has a part in some branches of technology like portable and audio chargers. It provided great results when it comes to portability and its charging potential and while it is not the fastest charger in the industry, it was able to charge a Google Pixel 2 in less than two hours.

7. Veho Pebble P1 Pro

With its 10.400mAh capacity, fast charging technology, and two USB ports, this charger might be the best one you can get currently. This device should be able to charge anything in less than two hours, and this power bank can be charged by a micro USB or USB-C, so you will not need a specific cable to charge it when it is out of power.

8. Poweadd Pilot 2GS 10.000mAh

This company offers a perfect, slim portable charger that is one of the cheapest options considering that is has a 10.000mAh cell inside. You might think that it is too heavy to be carried around, but it is only 1.3 centimeters thick, which makes it great for carrying in your back pocket or in your jacket.

Conclusion

These were the top 8 power banks that you can take on the road with you, hence do not waste any more time and start choosing the perfect charger for your devices.