Top 10 Essential Oils Women Must Try to Promote Sleep

Sleeping plays a crucial role in a woman’s overall health. It is when you recharge your body to regain focus, strength, and energy. You need to sleep for 7-8 hours, so you can fully recharge.

However, not all women can easily fall asleep or achieve restful sleep. Some cannot sleep early, while others sleep for a short period only. The reasons for this are commonly an underlying health issue and some environmental factors. It would be best to consider home remedies you can try to help you achieve restful sleep.

One of these remedies is using essential oils that come from plants. You can get the oils from the plants’ seeds, stems, buds, roots, twigs, leaves, and flowers. With so many types of essential oils to promote sleep however, it can get overwhelming to choose the right one. To help you out, here is our top 10 list:

1. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is popular for its anti-inflammatory effects. This ability can clear airways to minimize blockages during sleep. As a result, it reduces sleep apnea and snoring symptoms.

2. Jasmine Oil

Jasmine oil can help minimize sleep disturbances and promote relaxation. Its relaxation properties act as an aromatherapy that calms your senses. This helps you fall asleep fast.

3. Ylang Ylang Oil

This oil is popular for its sweet fragrance with some therapeutic effects. Like jasmine oil, it also has aromatherapy effects that are helpful for promoting sleep. It may help stabilize blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing rate, making you feel calm.

4. Sandalwood Oil

Sandalwood’s earthy and woody scent may help relieve anxiety and stress. It also has sedative properties that can minimize wakefulness, promoting sleep.

5. Valerian Oil

This oil contains valerenic acid and can stop the breakdown of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), a neurotransmitter, which promotes sleep. It is also a popular ingredient in many herbal teas for sleep. You can achieve an improved sleep quality using the oil as well.

6. Clary Sage Oil

Clary sage oil has antidepressant properties. This ability corrects neurotransmitters’ chemical imbalances that neutralizes behavior and mood. When you feel better, you can sleep better.

7. Bergamot Oil

This comes from a citrus fruit. Although citrus fruits can make you feel energized, bergamot oil provides a calming effect. It can also promote physiological changes like lowering blood pressure prior to sleep.

8. Sweet Marjoram Oil

The sweet fragrance of this oil can provide calming effects. It makes your brain calm and relaxed, which prepares you for a restful sleep.

9. Chamomile Oil

Chamomile oil is great for women with insomnia. It helps reduce symptoms of anxiety that trigger insomnia. It is also popular in herbal medicines to lower anxiety and stress levels.

10. Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is also another popular essential oil for promoting sleep. It has strong relaxation effects that are helpful in falling asleep and achieving a restful sleep.

How to Use Essential Oils

Like the many types of essential oils, there are also several ways you can use them for sleep. You only need a few drops of the oil for any of these methods. Choose the method and the essential oil that work best for you:

Boil water and add essential oil. Inhale the steam from the boiling water.

Take a bath and add the oil to the water with a little amount of Epsom salt.

Pour water into a spray bottle and add the essential oil. Spray the mixture on your pillow or in your room.

Apply the essential oil on your hand and rub both palms before smelling them.

Pour the oil into your air diffuser, so it can spread in your room.

Buy aromatherapy candles with essential oil as one of the ingredients. Light the candles before bedtime.

Mix the essential oil with a carrier oil. Rub the mixture on your feet, hands, forehead, neck, wrist, and chest.

Frequently Asked Questions About Essential Oils

How Do Makers of Essential Oils Extract the Oil?

The process of extraction aims to obtain the botanical properties of the plants. Simply put, makers get the liquid version of them. They dissolve these properties into a solvent for herbal extract.

The extracts are more effective in providing the benefits than consuming the plant itself. Essential oils have these botanical properties. This means they can provide the maximum benefits.

Can You Use Coconut Oil and Mix It with Essential Oils?

You can use the purest form of coconut oil as a carrier oil. But you should not use the refined form as it is not all natural anymore. It contains synthetic elements that may react with essential oils.

Are There Any Side Effects of Essential Oils?

Essential oils may primarily contain natural ingredients, but they could cause side effects. This is especially true for women who have sensitive skin. You may experience burning sensation, skin rashes, or irritation. If the symptoms do not go away, visit your doctor immediately.

How Does Aromatherapy Promote Sleep?

The aroma from essential oils triggers the nervous system to send signals to the brain’s limbic system. This system also houses memory and emotion. This process conditions your brain to fall asleep with a specific scent.

A Word of Caution

Despite the sleep-promoting benefits of essential oils, misusing them can cause harm. Topical application of the oils can be more beneficial. It can enter the skin going to the bloodstream faster.

Your olfactory nerve receptors will sense the smell. They then deliver signals to the brain.

However, before applying them directly to your skin, it is best to test a tiny amount of them first. Leave it for 24 hours, so you know if your skin reacts to the oil you prefer. It is not advisable to apply them on children 2 years old and below.

Other Simple Ways to Promote Sleep

Aside from essential oils, you can also use other methods to achieve restful sleep, such as:

Drinking a glass of milk (You can preserve milk longer if you store it in high-quality bottles for milk.), for more info, click here.

Reading a book

Performing breathing techniques or yoga

Writing journals

Listening to soft music

Reading a book

Conclusion

Quality sleep is important to achieve, especially if you are a busy woman. You need to allow time for your body to recharge. Choose any of the essential oils above and see which one is best for you. If sleeping difficulties persist, visit your doctor as soon as you can for a diagnosis.