5 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions & Things to Do in Wailea 2022

Wailea is a beautiful place, and it’s only going to get better in the years to come. In fact, it’s already become renowned as one of the top tourist destinations in the world. But what makes Wailea so special? How can you experience all that this place has to offer if you’re not living here?

1. Explore the Haleakala National Park

Located on the east side of Kauaʻi, Haleakala National Park is a pristine natural reserve that is home to rugged mountain peaks, lush valleys, and crystal-clear streams. The Park encompasses an area of more than 8,000 acres and offers visitors spectacular views of the eastern side of Kauaʻi’s highest peak, Haleakala.

The trails in the park are quite winding and can be strenuous, but they are definitely worth taking if you’re looking for an adventure outdoors. There are also a few visitor centers with exhibits on Hawaiian ecology and history. If you’re seeking relaxation and quiet contemplation, Haleakala National Park is definitely the place for you.

2. Kapalua Village

Located in the heart of Wailea, Kapalua Village is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Hawaii. With its picturesque harbor and lush rainforest setting, the village is a perfect place to relax after a day of exploring the surrounding area.

There are plenty of activities available in Kapalua Village, from relaxing on the beachfront to enjoying local cuisine at one of the many restaurants. There are also several shops and galleries located in the village, perfect for stocking up on souvenirs before heading off to explore more of Wailea Beach Club.

3. Wailea Beach

Wailea Beach is a stunningly beautiful location that is known for its pristine white sand beaches and turquoise waters. The area is home to some of the best tourist attractions in Hawaii, including Wailea Golf Club, Wailea Sunset Towers, and the Royal Hawaiian Resort. There are also plenty of things to do in Wailea, including hiking and biking trails, shopping at local boutiques and department stores, dining at restaurants ranging from casual seafood spots to high-end steakhouses, and taking advantage of all the amenities that the resort has to offer, such as pools, tennis courts, and golf courses.

4. The Wailea Golf Club

Wailea Golf Club is a world-renowned golf course that overlooks Wailea Beach Resort. The 18-hole championship layout was designed by legendary golf architect, Pete Dye and opened in 1978. The course offers an excellent blend of short holes with longer par 4’s and 5’s. In addition to its spectacular views, the golf course also offers plenty of chances for birdies and eagles.

The club boasts a lush landscape with towering green trees and is flanked by the serene Wailea River on one side and Diamond Head on the other. The clubhouse features world-class amenities including a pro shop, lavish dining options, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Whether you’re a golfer looking to play some of Hawai’i’s best courses or simply looking to enjoy some beautiful scenery, Wailea Golf Club is definitely worth checking out!

5. Malama Bay Beach Park

Known as one of the most beautiful and pristine beaches in the State of Hawaiʻi, Malama Bay Beach Park is a popular tourist destination for locals and visitors alike. The Park features sweeping views of Wailea Valley, crystal clear waters, and a wide variety of recreational activities to keep everyone entertained.

The Park is open from sunrise to sunset 365 days a year and offers visitors access to a wide range of amenities including jet skiing, swimming, snorkeling, windsurfing, kayaking, fishing, picnic areas with grills and benches, restrooms with showers and toilets, beach equipment rentals (chairs & umbrellas), bike rentals (at an additional fee), playgrounds for children ages 3-12 years old, and more.

Malama Bay Beach Park is also home to the world-famous Wailea Golf Club which has hosted numerous professional golf tournaments over the years.

Things to do

Hike the Wailea Coast

The Wailea Coast is a stunning 30-mile stretch of coastline that stretches from the town of Wailea to Kalapana. The scenery is breathtaking, and there are plenty of things to do along the way.

If you’re looking for a spectacular hike, head to the Haleakala Crater Volcano National Park. It’s an 11-mile roundtrip hike, but it’s well worth it for the views alone. If you’re not up for a long hike, there are also plenty of shorter trails available.

Swim in the Wailea Ocean

The Ocean offers swimming and sunbathing opportunities year-round. The ocean is a great place to cool off on a hot day, and the water has a light, refreshing taste. Swimming in the ocean can be especially fun if you brought your own beach chair and towel. There are several beaches in Wailea where you can relax and enjoy the view.

One of the best beaches for swimming is Kalani Beach Park. This beach has a wide sand beach with gentle waves that make it perfect for families with children. The Park also has showers, restrooms, and picnic areas. If you want to get away from the crowds, try Kahala Beach or Hualalai Beach Park. Both of these beaches are less crowded than Kalani Beach Park but they still have plenty of space to relax without being disturbed by others.

If you’re looking for something more challenging, head to Kuau Point or Keawe Ridge trails instead. These trails lead down to deep ocean pools that are perfect for swimming and surfing. If you’re feeling daring, try jumping into one of these pools from a high cliff edge!

Take a Dolphin Cruise

If you’re looking for a way to spend an afternoon or evening and enjoy some amazing views, take a dolphin cruise! You can find many different companies that offer cruises out of Wailea and all offer different experiences. Some cruises include viewing the dolphins from close up while others allow you to view them from a distance, getting a chance to feed the fish, and even getting in on the action yourself!

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for things to do while on vacation in Wailea, or just want to discover some of the top tourist attractions in the area, this list has everything you need. From world-renowned golf courses to stunning waterfalls, there is definitely something for everyone on this list. So whether you’re planning your first trip to Wailea or you’ve been here before and just want some new ideas, be sure to check out these top-rated tourist attractions and things to do!