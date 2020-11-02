Top 5 Travel Destinations for Gamblers in 2021

2020 surely wasn’t a good year for travels, but hopefully, the year 2021 will bring us new opportunities to explore the world around us and play even more awesome games. If you are a fan of gambling and love to travel, we are here to discuss some of the best destinations for you to both see the wonders of the world and enjoy some of the planet’s best casinos. Gamblers around the world are eager to get back to what they love and do best – playing their favorite games, so today, it might be the right time for you to add some new destinations to your travel bucket list and see what the best gambling destinations of 2021 are.

1. Atlantic City

If you think Atlantic City was dull, you’ve probably never been there. This city has been through a huge wave of development and growth. This East Coast pearl currently is one of the best destinations for American gamblers, so you should totally give it a try.

With resorts and casinos like Borgata, The Pier Shops at Caesars, and The Quarter at Tropicana, you can surely find a nice casino for any pocket. Anything, from slot machines to high stakes poker games, are available in these casinos. You should totally visit Atlantic City and see what a marvelous place it truly is.

2. Las Vegas

Of course, Las Vegas is on our list. Sin City itself remains one of the top destinations for gamblers from all around the globe. If you’ve never been to Vegas, 2021 might just be the time for that gambling trip, so make sure you take that opportunity and finally make it there. This is a kind of gambling experience you should totally get if you consider yourself a real player.

There’s no other place like Vegas, that is for sure – with all of its beautiful and not-so-beautiful sides, it makes up for a unique location that can make your dreams come true or shatter them without any remorse or hesitation.

3. Niagara Falls

This is a wide area to explore, and it might take you to two different countries at once. You can visit Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort on the Canadian side of Niagara and Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel on the US side of the Falls. You can surely find more places to gamble in, including online casinos, and finding the real money casino that suits your taste and your wallet. Canada has made some huge steps towards legal gambling, which makes this country particularly attractive to gamblers across the continent and around the world. Playing in large casinos in the Niagara Falls area is a great opportunity for you to win some money and have tons of fun, so you should totally include that location on your bucket list.

4. Monte Carlo

Europe’s most beloved gambling destination – the majestic Monte Carlo is the one place you should totally visit if you consider yourself a real gambler. With its abundance of casinos that feature all kinds of games that are popular among all kinds of players, this place is sure to capture your attention. The famous Monte Carlo Casino is the place that welcomes everyone, especially the high rollers playing big and winning some serious money.

If there’s one place in the world, apart from Vegas, that is strongly associated with gambling and big money, it’s Monte Carlo. More so, it is a place with a rich history, its own peculiar lifestyle, and fascinating traditions. The royal family, wealthy residents, favorable taxation policies – all of that makes Monte Carlo one of the best places to visit for those of you who enjoy beautiful locations, marvelous architecture, magnificent culture, and of course, real casino entertainment.

5. Macau

It has not been long ago that nobody would even think of Macau as one of the top gambling destinations, and look at it now – a true casino hub with gambling revenue that surpasses that of Las Vegas. A true Asian marvel that has risen to prominence in less than a decade. Macau is a small peninsula under the jurisdiction of China, and over the past decade, it has turned into a real paradise for both local gamblers and travelers from all over the planet. With such famous resorts as Venetian Macau, Four Seasons, and the Shangri-La, Macau has turned into a real rival to such long-lived casino hubs as Vegas and Monte Carlo. Right now, it seems that Macau is on the roll, and there’s no stopping to it. If you want to travel to a place that might not have such a big name as Vegas or Monaco but surely has the same quality of gambling experience to offer – head to Macau and enjoy life.

Wrap Up

Of course, with the global pandemic still crippling the tourist industry, it might be challenging for most of us to travel to some of the gambling destinations we all know and love, but it does not mean we cannot at least plan our trips. Here, we have a list of top locations for the casino players to visit in 2021, so you should totally pin them on your map. If you want to get that truly exquisite experience, head to any of the places we’ve mentioned on our list, play, and win real money!