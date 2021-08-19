6 Common Trailer Wiring Mistakes Most People Make

When you sit, and you really think about it – trailer wiring does not seem all that complicated, right? You just have to connect the wires in the right way, and voila – the job is done. However, the truth is, not all of us are skilled in electrical engineering, not that wiring is as advanced as engineering, but you get the point.

For some of us, wiring is a lot more complicated than it actually is, and when you try and DIY something that is way over your head, skill-wise, you end up with a list of series of problems that just keep piling on.

It is safe to say that these problems can give you a headache, especially if you’re in a rush and something just happens. Sure enough, the problem could be minor and easy to deal with – if you’re lucky that it is only a broken wire, that is. However, sometimes, the problems are a lot more severe than that.

To prevent all of this from happening, we’re going to try and point out all the mistakes people make and maybe even give you a tip or two on how to fix them. So, without further ado – let’s get started.

1. You’re Doing It Yourself

If you are someone that is skilled with these kinds of things, which we assume is not the case since you’re reading this, the worst thing you can do is try and do it all by yourself. Sure, a YouTube tutorial can go a long way. It is always great when you do something all by yourself and learn something new along the way. However, if you misinterpret something or miss a step, it is easy to mess things up. So, we guess what we’re trying to say is – if you really have no idea what you’re doing – don’t do it! Give a professional a call and let them handle it. You might spend a few bucks, but you’ll save yourself from a headache and the inevitable upcoming repair cost.

2. Quick Fixing It

“Oh, just put some tape on that, it’ll do” is the worst advice you can listen to. No matter how inconvenient it might seem at the time, quick fixes won’t fix anything. If anything else, they will only make matters worse as time progresses. Sure, a quick patch-up might hold up for a day or two, possibly a bit longer, but in the end, you’re going to end up with a series of problems caused by that convenient quick fix. The point is, when wires begin to break or become faulty – don’t patch them up. Instead, get some new wires and replace the whole wiring system. It might take some time; however, it will pay out in the end.

3. Skimping Out On Wires

There are things in life that you can cheap out on and get away with it. Some things just aren’t worth the money. However, components of your trailer wiring system aren’t one of those things, and we can’t stress that enough. Sure, a cheap wire will do the exact same thing as a high-quality, more expensive one, but at what cost? It will be far less durable, it will be a lot more prone to breaking and messing everything up, and when you’re dealing with electricity – when one thing goes sideways, nasty stuff happens.

So, don’t waste your time on cheap wires and get a high-quality one. Sure, they’re a bit more expensive, but if there is anything that we’ve learned from zwcables.com, it is that if you will most definitely spend more money on cheap wires in the long run, and that’s just financially irresponsible.

4. Skimping Out On Grommets

Also, grommets – don’t skimp out on them, as well. Grommets are an integral part of every trailer wiring system. Without them, you would be replacing your wires more often than you replace your socks. Grommets prevent the wires from nicks and tears and other physical damages. If the wires end up chafing on the metal, they’ll become damaged, and they’ll break. Also, grommets offer insulation, which is vital when you’re dealing with electrical components.

So, don’t just get any lousy grommet. Get a high-quality one, and don’t forget to change them before they become brittle and just fall apart.

5. Getting The Wrong Wires

Even though essentially every wire does the exact same thing – they don’t do it in the exact same way. A good analogy would be to compare it to a water pipe. A water pipe that’s connected to your toilet is much wider than the one under your sink, and that’s because it has to have a better flow and more room for the water to flow through. The same thing applies to the wires. If they’re not the right size, not enough electricity will flow through, which could lead to disastrous results.

Also, you have to make sure to get a properly insulated wire. You will be dealing with moisture, so moisture insulation is of critical importance. Your safest bet would be to get tinned wiring, but the fact is, any high-quality, moisture insulating wire will be sufficient. Just make sure all the connections are waterproof, and you’re good to go.

6. Not Doing The Regular Maintenance

All things require maintenance, and that is also the case with the trailer wiring. If you wait for some part of your wiring system to break before you replace it, you will never get to enjoy peace of mind. That is why regular maintenance is essential. All you have to do is take a look at the wiring from time to time and inspect it. If you notice something’s not right – fix it right away. Don’t wait for it to break. This way, you will rarely encounter any problems, and your trailer wiring will always be in tip-top shape.

Conclusion:

As you can see, most of these mistakes have one thing in common – incompetence. Whether we’re talking about not knowing what to do or simply disregarding the fact that proper and high-quality wiring is essential, it doesn’t matter – the end result will always be the same. So, change that. Do things the right way, and you won’t have any issues whatsoever.