8 Travel Destinations Every Craft Beer Lover Should Visit in 2020

What is better than combining your two greatest passions and living life to the fullest? If you enjoy drinking craft beer, and if you love traveling, then you probably know there are some very special places that combine both of these things!

Sometimes when going on a trip or a vacation, it is pretty hard to find all the things you want to try, eat, and drink, and that can make the vacation not perfect. To help you out in your quest, we created this list of destinations every ale lover should visit in 2020. So, pick the right place for you, pack your bags, and let the new adventure begin!

1. Prague, Czech Republic

There is an interesting fact about Prague that you have to know! In the last 25 years, this city holds the title of leader in beer consumption all over the world. And, as you guessed it, there are some amazing craft beverages that are part of the reason why people here enjoy ale so much.

If you plan on going to Prague this year, you should know that there are many things you can do here. From sightseeing to visiting old castles and if you want to shop, there are so many huge malls where you can find everything you were looking for and more.

When it comes to your favorite beverage, you have to visit The Three Roses. This is one of the oldest places that brew craft beers and, on the spot, you can try one of their original 6 types, or you can taste the local cuisine. Don’t forget to check out The Two Cats as well, as this place dates from the 18th century. Here you can listen to some traditional accordion music, and enjoy the original beverages. Other places you might want to visit are the Strahov Monastic Brewery and the U Medvídků hotel.

2. Brussels and Antwerp, Belgium

No matter where you decide to go to Belgium, you will be able to try something new that’s not available anywhere else in the world. In this country, you can not only taste the beverage, but you will also be able to learn about the history of it when it was first made, and anything else you are interested in knowing.

In Brussels, you should definitely check Brasserie Cantillon out, as it still uses the original process of brewing. Here you can try different crafts out, look at the traditional equipment, and have a tour through the cellars. In the Schaerbeek Beer Museum, you can take a look at the 2,000 different original bottles, learn something more about the history of beer making, and of course, treat yourself with a nice cold beverage.

In Antwerp, don’t forget to check out Brouwerij Duvel Moortgat. This brewery is located outside of the city, and you may need to drive for about 30 minutes to get to it, but every person who’s ever been there says it’s more than worth it.

3. Portland, Oregon, USA

This place is the home to almost 100 different breweries and that means that the things you can try here, are not available anywhere else in the world. In this city, there are some big breweries that make beers in large quantities, but there are also some small ones, that produce unique tastes for their customers only. It is up to you what you want to try, and our recommendation is to visit at least one of the micro ones.

Before we get to the places you should check out, did you know that there are different glasses you can choose from depending on the type of ale you are drinking? The bottles need to be stored in special temperature so the beverage keeps the quality and the taste, and bestbeernearme.com suggest that there is a big difference between the styles and types of crafts. The most popular types are Ales and Lagers and there are different styles of these beers.

If you are looking to spend some time in a greenhouse, learn more about the history of Portland and their different beers, then you should check Level Beer out. On the other hand, if you want to visit a place that specializes only in crafts, then the Baerlic Brewing Company should be your choice.

The Breakside Brewery is a type of microbrewery that offers a cozy space to their guests and they even offer some of the tastiest, original American food.

4. Munich, Germany

No list is complete without German beers. Every craft lover knows that Octoberfest is the place to be, but if you want to travel to this beautiful country some other part of the year, you should know that you won’t miss out on the fun.

In every city in Germany, there are original craft breweries and Munich is one of the most popular ones. When you visit this city, don’t forget to go to the Löwenbräukeller – Das Original brewery that features a restaurant and a huge ale garden. Augustiner Bräustuben is the place to go if you want to check the German tradition out and if you want to admire this place who managed to stick to the roots many years after it was open.

Other places worth visiting

There are a lot of different places all over the world that are worth visiting. If you want to enjoy an original craft ale and if you want to learn how to brew your own beverage, then you might one to visit one of these places:

5. Denver, Colorado, USA

What to see and taste here: The Grateful Gnome, Crooked Stave, Liberati Osteria, and Odell Brewing Company

6. Chicago, Illinois, USA

What to see and taste here: Pipeworks Brewing, Goose Island and Half Acre Beer Company

7. Vancouver, Canada

What to see and taste here: Red Truck Beer, 33 Acres Brewing Company, Brewhall and Steamworks

8. Bristol, United Kingdom

What to see and taste here: Wiper And True, Left Handed Giant, Moor and Arbor Ales

These are some of the places that are worth visiting, so if you are planning on taking a trip to any of these countries, don’t forget to check these places out.

Here you will not only be able to try different original beverages out, but you will also have the chance to learn something new. If you want to show off a little bit, you can sit down and do a little research on what type of glasses should be used, the accessories you can use, and learn more about the temperature used to store the beers.