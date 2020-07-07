We all love to travel and that is a great truth. Still, some people are lucky enough to make bass travel an integral part of their job. Isn’t that amazing? However, a job such as Travel Blogger has its weight just as it brings with it many pleasures. If you are already interested in learning more about the cultures of different peoples, beautiful landscapes around the world – then you should follow the traveling adventures of Bashar Ibrahim. He is one of the world’s most famous travelers on whose blog channel you can enjoy a real virtual journey. We tell you an amazing travel story of Bashar Ibrahim.

Who Is Bashar Ibrahim?

When destiny makes your life an almost Hollywood movie story, you won’t mind – especially if it’s a good adventure movie. Bashar Ibrahim has just such a life story. From Aswan, the city in Egypt where he was born – Bashar took his life into a world full of adventures and fantastic travels. This guy captivates with his smile and optimism, which is not strange because he is very young. Born 1997 in Egypt, he already had contacts with so many different cultures that intertwined in this ancient place. He also confirmed the fact that the apple doesn’t fall under the pear – because his father is also a great traveler who, as a famous anthropologist – traveled almost the whole world. It is somehow imposed as a completely natural thing for Bashar to be attracted from an early age by exploring different cultures – and the journeys that such explorations bring. Fascinated by ancient lands as well as with the USA and Japan, Bashar had no fear of starting his adventure at a very young age.

Food And Travel Go Hand In Hand

Bashar Ibrahim is also known as a great lover of good food. Admit it – you’re not always ready to try anything and everything on your travels. However, this guy included food in one of his thoughts on his travels – because he believes that the cuisines of different nations can say a lot about the history and culture of those peoples. Considering that food is one of the best experiences and impressions you can get on one of the trips – Bashar is a real example of a top connoisseur of various national specialties. He likes to record in great detail each of his travels – in which you will undoubtedly find various information about food and specialties that come from different meridians. Everything he records, he publishes in his magazine – and now you can see everything on his blog, which has become one of the parameters of good travel stories.

Bashar’s Travel Adventures

If you are thinking of distant and exotic travel destinations or just want to learn something new and have fun – then Bashar Ibrahim’s blog is the right thing to do. This blog will satisfy all travel connoisseurs and give them an idea for some new trips. Let’s take a look at just a few of the destinations that Bashar described on his blog in detail.

Going To The Land Of Tulips

One of the most recent trips presented to you by Bashar Ibrahim is related to European destinations. The Netherlands is one of them. The land of tulips, windmills, and clogs is very attractive to every tourist, especially those who do not come from Europe. Learn more about history but also about art. Visit the museum of the famous Vincent Van Gogh and visit the great port of Rotterdam. Stay in Amsterdam which is a city-specific for cycling, red-light districts, and marijuana legalization. Enjoy the rich nightlife, but also learn more about the rich history of this city. The blog will inspire you to visit at least some of the places that Bashar Ibrahim warmly recommends.

Italy – The Heritage Of Ancient Romans

This is one of the must-see European destinations that you can see on Bashar’s blog. This is one of the destinations that are already very popular and is especially known for its good food, so it is no wonder that it was very interesting for Bashar Ibrahim, according to transformingthenation.com.au. This small nation also has a very rich history, a large number of monuments dating back to ancient times. Many of the Italian cities he visited proved their charm, and from them, Bashar made a picturesque journey that included a romantic train ride that can be very fun even for blog readers.

Adventure Safari

The Republic of South Africa, Tanzania or Botswana or the Kalahari Desert is a place in Africa that almost every traveler in the world suffers from. An African safari is the dream of every tourist. Seeing animals in their natural environment is one of the favorite experiences of anyone visiting Africa. Being a part of the wilderness and a part of the savannah is something that Bashar will show you very vividly on his blog. You will have the opportunity to feel the flora and fauna of Africa, see the white rhino, and get to know the culture of the black continent better.

Tasmania Journey

Tasmania is the smallest country in Australia and very unique in its flora and fauna. Also, this part of Australia is very culturally rich. In favor of this destination, Bashar Ibrahim points out the special climate to the rest of Australia. Namely, winters in this part of the country can be extremely harsh, unlike the rest of Australia. It is similar only in New Zealand. Also, you can see many other things in Tasmania. On Bashar Ibrahim’s blog, you will see landscapes that are not so typical for every tourist and enjoy a virtual journey through Hobart, the capital of Tasmania. Bashar also offers you to experience enchanting culinary experiences and learn something about the famous wines of this area.

Adventures That Make Life

When you study this guy’s blog and channel a little better – it will be clear to you from the start that you will learn a lot of things. No matter what exotic sites Bashar Ibrahim takes you to on his blog – you will realize that landscapes are made up of people. There are certainly other valuable experiences on which to build your impression of countries, peoples, and cultures. What you will certainly understand is that travel is much more than just fun. Although today many young people long for a good time, luxury restaurants, and nightclubs – the experiences of Bashar Ibrahim will convince you that under each surface you need to dig a little more. Meeting ordinary people, experiencing food and good wine can sometimes delight you much more than a luxury hotel. Therefore, Bashar Ibrahim’s blog has far greater value than most others dealing with similar topics. This blog makes you think and do something to create your memories and make life a unique adventure.