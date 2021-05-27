5 Trends That Will Change the Cryptocurrency Trading World in 2021

Cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity daily, and many new people are joining this trade market every day. Every investor wants to know about the predictions of the crypto trends that they can expect in 2021. Like in 2020, Bitcoin suddenly took a rise and reached its highest value, but these trends don’t remain the same forever.

The interests of investors in digital coins have increased dramatically over the past few months. People who are new to this field are very much keen to gain profits as soon as possible. However, this is not possible unless and until one studies the market trends properly. Depending upon the analysis, a person can choose the correct coins to invest their money in and eventually get good returns.

To do real-time market analysis is very important before you make any trading decisions. You can do this inspection by taking the help of specific tools that are available online.

Top 5 Currencies Trending in 2021

It will be hard to predict which coins will gain the maximum gains, but we can tell you for sure that cryptocurrency will not go down or suddenly disappear anytime soon. So, you may have a great scope of investing your money in these digital currencies and earn profits. Below are some of the top coins which you can consider for investments:

1. Bitcoin (BTC):

If you have been trading in this field, then there is no chance that you must not have heard of this famous cryptocurrency, i.e., Bitcoin. It was created by an anonymous person or group generally known as Santoshi Nakamoto. It is one of the most popular crypto coins worldwide currently. Although it is not developed with great technology, it still manages to be the leading digital currency.

Bitcoin became popular at the early stages only after it came into existence. If you are a beginner and don’t want to take significant risks, then you can invest as little as $1 in this coin. Meanwhile, experienced people can take these transactions to even million of dollars to maximize their profits in the future.

Although being the world’s no. 1 digital cryptocurrency, Bitcoin also has some drawbacks. Being the oldest currency, its ledger is unwieldy and large. It means that you might have to wait up to 15 minutes to get your transaction cleared. This can prevent a lot of people from using this currency in their day-to-day life.

2. Ethereum (ETH):

Ethereum comes in second place after Bitcoin in the list of most trending cryptocurrencies. Its decentralized software allows its applications to get built and operate without any fraud, interference, downtime, or control from the external source. That is why it is beneficial, especially in those countries where people don’t have easy access to bank accounts, insurance, loans, etc.

As mentioned earlier, a Bitcoin transaction takes up to 15 minutes to get complete, but with Ethereum, it takes only 15 seconds. Even though this digital coin came after many other currencies got launched, it stands at the no. 1 position today. Ethereum has a market capitalization of approximately $138 billion.

3. XRP:

XRP was established in 2012 and has geared up and reached one of the highest ranks. If we suggest you invest your money on some coin in 2021, it will be this one. XRP has the potential to give you profits up to ten times this year. This is a centralized currency that the Ribble labs manage. It gives you the benefit of using Visa and also various other centralized payment options.

However, if you ask about its drawbacks, let us tell you that in 2020, two of the executives from the Ribble labs got sued because they sold unregistered XRP currencies without giving any security. Ignoring this fact, you can see massive growth in this digital coin this year. It also attracts a lot of new investors because of the low cost per coin.

4. Litecoin (LTC):

Litecoin was released in 2011 and is amongst one of the earliest cryptocurrencies. It was created following the steps of Bitcoin and is also known as the silver to the Gold of Bitcoin. It is based on the concept of open-source, which means any central authority does not manage its global payment system. Although it is very much similar to Bitcoin, it offers speedy transactions.

It is also built on the open-source concept, which was created under the MIT license. On the contrary to Bitcoin, it takes only 2.5 minutes to clear its transactions. It has a market capitalization of about $13.8 billion, which is indeed great. That is why it stands at the sixth number position in the world’s top cryptocurrencies.

5. Cardano (ADA):

Cardano is a digital currency that was created by the combined efforts of various engineers, cryptography experts, and mathematicians. It is developed with one of the most exciting technologies. It has a proof-to-stake system that works more efficiently than the cryptocurrencies working on proof-to-work systems. Its intelligent contracts can keep track of all your transactions.

After doing market analysis, we can say that this coin has a lot to do this year. There is no doubt that people are going to adopt this digital coin because of its advanced technology. It took only three years to reach the market capitalization of $10 billion. Even beginners have a great chance to invest in this coin because of its low cost per coin, i.e., $0.30 only.

TO SUM UP

Cryptocurrency has been a trending topic for the past few months all over the world. It has many benefits over the traditional payment options, which is why investors believe that it is the future of the world. However, before making any decisions, any investor needs to study the market properly.