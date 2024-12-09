9 Trendy Products You Should Stock for Upselling in Your Cafe

Running a cafe isn’t just about brewing excellent coffee or plating the fluffiest pancakes. It’s also about choosing the right strategies to increase profit margins. You need every customer to spend more to make the business viable, but there’s only so much coffee people can drink! That’s why upselling through additional products is one of the simplest and most effective ways to achieve that.

So you’ve created an enticing atmosphere where your customers love to linger. But are you maximizing each sale? The answer lies in offering additional irresistible products that complement their orders naturally. Stocking trendy, high-margin items can supercharge your revenue without needing to push customers too hard.

The food and beverage industry is competitive, and, as every cafe owner knows, operating margins can be razor-thin. By offering products your customers want but maybe didn’t know they needed, upselling helps boost total spend per customer.

It works because customers are already in the mindset of treating themselves when they step into your cafe. Why not add that personal touch by suggesting products that enhance their order? Done right, it feels effortless, even helpful, for your patrons.

So here are some of the products that can do the heavy lifting for you.

1. Artisanal Coffee Beans or Blends

Your customers came to you for coffee — why not offer them the opportunity to recreate that magic at home? Stocking premium artisanal coffee beans or signature house blends, complete with cute, eco-friendly packaging, sets you apart.

Coffee aficionados won’t think twice a bout splurging to enjoy your unique flavor profile at home. Add a handwritten brewing tip on the packaging to make it personal — it’s a high-margin product that feels exclusive.

Display these beans near the counter or menu for maximum visibility.

2. Locally sourced Pastries or Snacks

Upselling through tempting pastries and snacks is a no-brainer. But what if they’re locally sourced? Customers love supporting artisanal bakeries or regional specialties, which can turn a simple cookie into a memorable experience.

It’s all about emotional connections. Highlight the story behind the product — mention the baker’s name or invoke the charm of “made fresh this morning.” And of course, these items pair beautifully with your drinks.

Offer bundle deals like “Coffee + Pastry for $X” to increase adoption.

3. Elevate the Experience with Wellness Goods

The wellness trend is hot at the moment, and CBD and related products is a major part of that. Not everyone gets their clarity from coffee, and if it’s legal where your cafe is, you could tap into some of the huge range of CBD-related products on the market. You can even buy weed wholesale and make your own creations if you have an idea you think your customers will love.

From CBD-infused coffee and teas to pastries and chocolates, this is an area that really knows no bounds. Craft a menu that creatively incorporates CBD, providing customers with an opportunity to indulge in unique flavors while potentially experiencing the calming effects of CBD – whether it’s in the cafe or to take back home for later.

4. Scented Candles with a Cafe Vibe

Who doesn’t love the cozy aroma of freshly brewed coffee or a buttery croissant wafting through the air? Extend the sensory experience with scented candles inspired by your cafe atmosphere.

These beeswax or soy candles tap into nostalgia and ambiance. Your customers take a little snippet of your cafe home, and you score huge markup potential.

Choose scents like espresso, vanilla, or baked goods that evoke coziness.

5. Plant-Based Milk Alternatives in Stylish Packaging

Plant-based milk is booming, and chances are, a sizable chunk of your patrons already ask for oat, almond, or soy substitutes. Why not go one step further and stock these alternative milks for sale?

Consumers loyal to plant-based milks are often willing to splurge on premium packaging or smaller batch brands they can’t easily find in conventional grocery stores.

Position these near your milk options as “add-ons” like, “Love our oat milk in your latte? Take a carton home today.”

6. Cold-Brew Coffee Kits

The cold brew craze still has plenty of steam. DIY cold-brew coffee kits are an excellent way to ride the trend while upselling. These kits often consist of just a bag of ground beans and a reusable strainer.

Cold brew feels like a treat, and your customers will appreciate the convenience of making it at home while reliving their favorite cafe sips on demand. And as a bonus? The markup is huge.

Pair your cold-brew kits with written step-by-step instructions or a link to an exclusive how-to video for added charm.

7. Sustainable Reusable Cups and Tumblers

Sustainability is on everyone’s radar, and reusable cups or tumblers are the perfect marriage of practicality, ethics, and aesthetic. It’s all about creating something so Instagram-worthy that it feels irresistible at checkout.

Eco-conscious customers no longer just “want” reusable cups — they expect them. Offering a sleek, branded tumbler tied to your cafe’s identity also builds brand loyalty.

Incentivize purchases by offering small discounts on drinks for customers who bring their reusable mugs.

8. Seasonal Syrups or Drink Enhancers

How many people have you seen lining up for pumpkin spice lattes? Exactly. Peppermint, salted caramel, lavender, and chai syrups are gaining popularity for at-home coffee crafting.

Drink syrups are compact, visually appealing, and inexpensive, yet they transform basic coffee into something extraordinary. Sell them seasonally to create that “limited edition” appeal.

Offer a free sample with a drink purchase to encourage future sales.

9. Artistic Masterpieces and Captivating Photography

Enhance your café’s ambiance than by adorning its walls with eye-catching artwork or photography – and have everything that is displayed for sale. This creates a unique visual experience for your customers, and an opportunity to buy something that speaks to them while they’re in your space.

You could do this by collaborating with local artists or photographers to showcase their talent, and offer a rotating selection of pieces that align with your café’s vibe. Displaying different styles and themes, from abstract paintings to stunning landscape photography, will ignite conversation and spark the imagination of your patrons. And it will keep the feeling of your cafe fresh, because there will always be new stuff on display as works get gradually sold.

Make sure to highlight the stories behind the artworks or photographs, allowing customers to connect with the artists and appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship behind each piece. Offer limited editions or signed prints to create a sense of exclusivity and allure to art enthusiasts.

Upselling doesn’t have to feel “salesy.” When you offer quality, relevant products that elevate your customer’s experience, everyone walks away happy. Stock your cafe with artisanal coffee beans, locally-sourced goodies, reusable tumblers, and more to start creating delightful cross-sell moments today.

It’s not even just about making more money — but offering more value to your customers and creating an unforgettable experience they’ll keep coming back to. Take a moment to evaluate your current stock, and consider adding these trendy items to boost your business.