How to Trim a Beard the Right Way – 2020 Guide

Growing a beard isn’t something you learn. You either have it, or you don’t; it comes down to the genes your parents passed down on to you. Either way, it’ll grow, being it rich in hair or not. For all of us who have a beard, it’s not all green fields. We have it; it grows, but grooming isn’t something you are born with, nor does anyone share any lessons on it during the early days of our beards. What they do teach you is how to shave it, which with every passing year, stops being something you want to do. Being trendy as it is, most of us try to have some sort of facial hair to show off. But, once we set our minds on sporting a beard, it’s not just a matter of growing it. It will grow, that’s for sure, but a dirty and messy beard doesn’t impress anyone unless you’re Tom Hardy, which you probably aren’t.

Luckily for all of you beard goers out there, you’re not alone in your ignorance. There’s plenty of you, our dear readers, who need advice on beard grooming. This is why we are writing this article today to help you get a proper one yourself. A beautiful beard doesn’t come on its own. It requires beauty products, tools for beard trimming, and a lot of research on how to apply them. We did the latter one for you, so all you need to do is read this article carefully and follow the steps we laid out for you. A beard worth of notion is at your grasp. All you need to do is listen to people who know what they are talking about. That’s us! Let us see how to trim a beard the right way.

This is How You Trim it

Growing a beard is easy, the way we see it now. For those who have it, it comes naturally; there isn’t much science to it. But, when it comes to trimming, things aren’t that simple. Once it grows in size, you need to know how to cut it the right way. There are two ways to go about it – cleaning it up or maintaining the length. But, before any of this, you need to introduce yourself with all the tools you’re going to need to do the job right. The essentials include a beard comb, facial hair scissors, and a beard trimmer equipped with all required guard heads.

Once you have the tools, you are ready to start grooming your beard. To make your job easier, we have prepped a couple of tips that are a must know before you begin. Check out what they are; we’ll start with number one.

1. The first thing first – the length. Once the machine is on you, don’t want to ruin all the hard work and time you spent growing your beard by cutting it too short. Start with a higher guard head, and make sure you get only the top of your beard. If you still deem it too long, lower the height of the guard head, and keep cutting.

2. Comb your beard as long as it takes to be sure that all hair is facing the right direction. Use a beard comb to do this. You need to apply it to all parts of your beard (mustache included). Beware, you don’t have any strays over your lips; you’re not a Viking, keep it cultural. Don’t try to be a Ragnar Lodbrok unless you have sea deep blue eyes, then go ahead.

3. If you are too afraid to come close to your lips, mustache, and beard overall with a trimmer, then use scissors to get the gang of the tips and to shape the beard the way you want. Scissors work best on beards that are messy.

4. Be sure that you bought a trimmer that is designed for beards. The size of the guards is not the same for both types, and this could make you do harm to your beard by cutting it too short. Once you have the right trimmer, remember which guard length provides the size you desire. If a situation arises that you need to trim your beard with a new trimmer or someone else’s, be sure to pay attention to guard size.

5. The state of your beard before trimming needs to fulfill one crucial condition – it needs to be dry. If you cut it when it’s wet, the results might not be what you desired. Dry beard is what you’re going to sport, so be sure to shape it while it’s in its natural appearance.

Neckline, And The U Line

Another essential aspect of every beard is the neckline. This part can be the trickiest, so we singled it out and left it for the end. People often believe that the region below their neck can be neglected, but this is not the case. It would be best if you strive for perfection when it comes to the neckline. It’s not good when you go too close to the jawbone, but it’s nowhere ideal when you go further down. The consensus is that you need to shave everything below Adam’s apple. Also, the length of your neck is going to play a role. A long neck requires high trim, while a short one can go with a low one. Once you decide where to pull the line, you need to shape an almost perfect U line. It needs to form the U shape from one ear to another with your Adam’s apple as a center point.

Once you go through all stages, all that is left is to make your beard shiny and soft. This effect can be achieved by applying some beard oil to it. This would help your beard, but also your skin under it. This would be all from us. If you believe there’s more to know about beard grooming, be free to click here and find out.