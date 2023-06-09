Using a Surrogate Mother: What You Need to Know

Having a child through a surrogate mother is still a debatable topic in many countries. The legal system is also complicated because it differs from state to state. So, when thinking about growing your family through surrogacy, you have to be familiar with basic things before you head to the surrogacy agency.

What is a surrogate mother?

The terms “birth mother” and “surrogate mother” are frequently used interchangeably with “gestational surrogate.” The woman who bears and gives birth to the child on behalf of another person is referred to as the birth mother in the context of surrogacy. But it’s crucial to remember that, whether or not she actually becomes pregnant, the woman whose egg was fertilized is always regarded as the biological mother.

Understanding the differences between the two arrangements—traditional surrogacy and gestational surrogacy—is essential. By using the birth mother’s own eggs for fertilization, traditional surrogacy makes her both the child’s birth mother and its biological mother. Contrarily, gestational surrogacy takes place when the mother-to-be has no genetic ties to the child she is carrying. The embryo created in these situations is then implanted into the gestational surrogate’s uterus using either the intended parents’ eggs and sperm or donor gametes.

Various states and jurisdictions have various surrogacy laws and regulations. In particular countries, like Ukraine, only gestational surrogacy—in which the birth mother has no genetic connection to the child—is permitted. This distinction is crucial for people or couples thinking about surrogacy since it has an impact on the procedure’s legal and moral requirements as well as the roles and duties of the parties involved.

Who uses surrogates?

There are several reasons a woman would think about using a surrogate. One cause is if you have uterine health issues or a hysterectomy in which your uterus was removed. Another justification is if you suffer from illnesses like severe heart disease that make childbearing dangerous or impossible.

In addition, you might wish to consider surrogacy if you attempted several assisted reproduction methods but were unsuccessful, such as IVF. Parents who could not be able to adopt a child, say due to their age, now have a choice thanks largely to surrogates.

Finding a Surrogate

You can find a surrogate mother through a variety of methods.

You can occasionally ask a friend or family member to act as your surrogate. It is debatable. However, a tried-and-true family bond may be easier to handle due to the expensive expense of surrogacy and the challenging legal difficulties it presents around parental rights.

Most people turn to surrogacy organizations for assistance in finding a gestational surrogate. You can find a surrogate and establish plans with the aid of an agency. It also collects money transferred between you and the surrogate, such as covering their medical bills.

How to Choose a Surrogate

There are a few considerations you should address while selecting a surrogate mother in order to choose wisely. Throughout the process, a strong relationship and mutual understanding are crucial, so weigh in this aspect as well.

Remember the value of experience. Working with a surrogate who has experience with the procedure might be reassuring. They should know more about what to anticipate and how to handle certain circumstances.

Communication is essential. Choose a surrogate who is approachable, truthful, and responsive. You want someone who will inform and consult you on significant choices.

Because this is such a significant choice, follow your intuition. Keep looking if something doesn’t seem right until you find the ideal fit. Take your time and locate the ideal surrogate for you and your family. Keep in mind that choosing a surrogate is a personal and individual adventure for every couple.

There are currently no intricate rules governing who is eligible to be a surrogate mother. On a few matters, though, experts can agree on how to choose one. They are mostly medical.

age from 21 and higher;

at least one healthy child of the surrogate’s own;

successful passing of medical and psychological evaluations.

Don’t forget to sign a contract outlining the surrogate’s obligations during the pregnancy, such as providing prenatal care and giving you the child after birth.

Working with a surrogate

Before signing a surrogacy contract, surrogates must go through an in-depth physical examination to ensure their health is in perfect condition. This examination tries to gauge the surrogate’s general health and spot any hazards or underlying illnesses that could have an impact on the pregnancy.

The physical examination includes a crucial component called infectious illness screening. A variety of illnesses, including syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, CMV (cytomegalovirus), and hepatitis B and C, are generally screened for in surrogates. Certain examinations are done to make sure the surrogate is clear of certain illnesses, which might possibly endanger the pregnancy or the intended parents’ health.

It’s also critical that surrogates get tested to see if they are immune to illnesses like chicken pox, rubella, and measles. Immunity to certain illnesses helps protect the surrogate’s and the fetus’s health. The medical professional acting as the surrogate may keep a careful eye on the pregnancy, treat any issues or potential difficulties, and offer continuing support and direction.

Surrogates can take proactive steps to promote a healthy, full-term pregnancy and contribute to the overall success of the surrogacy journey by conducting thorough physical examinations, including disease screenings and immunity tests, and maintaining regular prenatal care with their healthcare provider.

Possible legal issues

Every possible legal issue (establishing parental rights, expense coverage, etc.) can be handled by a professional fertility lawyer.

Consult a lawyer in your state specializing in reproductive law to ensure that your rights as soon-to-be parents and the rights of the child you hope to have are protected. They can draft a surrogacy agreement that spells out exactly what each party must do.

Such a contract might be useful if post-birth legal complications arise. Additionally, it might include agreements for a range of potential outcomes for the pregnancy, such as what would happen in the event of twins or triplets.