This VC Aims to Solve Manufacturing Challenges With Advanced Technologies

Although the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, new technologies could become a game-changer, believes Aleksandr Kuraksin, a cofounder at Prospective Technologies Ventures (PTV). His fund focuses on software solutions that help manufacturing companies to become more efficient and automated.

Aleksandr Kuraksin always had the drive to grow and develop businesses. He started by managing projects at a prominent investment bank and later was responsible for providing capital to real estate companies. Kuraksin also explored angel investing as an exciting way to support innovative startups.

Recently, challenges with global supply chains have pushed him to establish his own fund, Prospective Technologies Ventures (PTV). What’s Kuraksin’s approach and which trends are shaping his investment strategy?

Deglobalization creates opportunities to smart businesses

“We live in a world where deglobalization creates new opportunities for local manufacturing businesses,” Kuraksin said. “Although nowadays government polices and import rules often support local producers, manufacturers still need to be focused on the cost of production.”

American manufacturers have to compete with developing countries, where costs of labor are lower. Also, because of the Great Resignation, a lack of a sufficiently qualified workforce in the U.S. has led to shortages and disruptions in many industries.

“Automating manufacturing and other business processes is the way to solve these problems and compete with developing markets with their cheap labor,” Kuraksin said.

For example, PTV invested in technology helping to increase production speed and software for industrial automated drones, allowing managers to make informed decisions.

Investing in companies that proved their value

Kuraksin works with companies and founders who have already proved their value by helping clients to face market challenges. “Ideally, they should have some revenue and successful case studies,” Kuraksin said.

“We help our portfolio companies grow faster thanks to our experience in developing go-to-market strategies and connections with corporate partners. This includes product and customer development, marketing strategy, and more,” he added.

PTV is trying to contribute at every stage of the company’s growth. “Our large pool of experts can give advice on most topics to allow startups to minimize mistakes,” Kuraksin said. “We normally start with an assessment and then try to understand the customer journey and compare our findings with what the team has in mind.”

What’s next?

For now, PTV is focusing on making new investments and starting a new fundraising campaign. “As our portfolio companies grow, we’d love to see top-tier funds as partners to lead new financing rounds,” Kuraksin said. “Currently, our role is to find great software projects and help them to build sales and reach revenues that are noticeable on the market.”

“As soon as these companies reach the next round we’ll be happy for a larger fund with the relevant expertise to take our place,” he added. “Businesses should be evolving constantly and become bigger and better if they want to succeed. I believe that constant improvement allows both companies and people to overcome all challenges.”

Market Overview

According to Kuraksin, if you adopt SaaS the economic potential will be fully unleashed and phenomenal. The named service and its market will grow in the future. The number is $710 billion. It will be achieved approximately near the end of 2028. Compared to $130 billion which was an active number only one year ago we’ll witness a growth of 27.5% (compound rate).

Kuraksin believes that the growth of the SaaS market is there due to this one factor. It is the improved by numbers usage of cloud services, private and public, among various businesses that see SaaS as the future and are incorporating it into their infrastructure on the server level. So, as you might understand, the main operation of this system is to be of help to various companies in terms of productivity and flexibility when it comes to their daily life.

We are not talking about simple cloud services. You have heard about the likes of Azure created by Microsoft, Amazon AWS, and Cloud by Google. Yes, there are several different SaaS enterprises. It’s no wonder things are like this as areas are growing where you can drive the digital revolution onward.

What you don’t know about this market is the following. 25,000 SaaS names exist at the moment. Statista keeps track of this data. The goal for which businesses can use Saas are many, but they’re mostly focused on communication, both individual and team, the development of software, and course sales management.

While the market and the future of SaaS look bright, not all enterprises that rely on it are seeing the same benefits and advantages. Thus, Kuraksin and his co-founders at Prospective Technologies Ventures (PTV) have one focus. They only focus on businesses with powerful economical units.

One example is, Kukaksin owns two SaaS divided sectors. According to the VC fund, they’re the most in-demand: software for IT individuals and teams, e.g. The focus is on automation, both the manufacturing part of it and development of it in its essence and of course the mastering of demand and supply through chains that tie both ends.

One poll conducted by Gartner, states that more than 61% of all supply chains’ competitive advantages will come through technological advancement. What you want from your supply chains when you go through the process of digital transformation is to have them resilient, more reliable, and of course simple at their core and this is where SaaS shows its true face.

SaaS for supply chains is used in various ways. If you rely on it, you’ll quickly see benefits in the management of transport more than anything else. Add inventory and warehouse management to the mix and the number of perks keeps on growing. Last but not least is the focus on demand, supply, operation planning, ordering management, and of course sourcing and management of procuring. Although this area of SaaS application still isn’t as popular as other domains, the global chain of supply that relies on this tech (SCM) market achieved a $6 billion profit margin in 2021, and by the data, IMARC Group provided we may see it doubled by 2027 which will amount to $14.5 billion.

If everything from above wasn’t enough, how about we mention IT development automation? It all starts with the likes of testRigor which is a SaaS company that focuses on software development. They aim to aid the testers by providing them with programming code and lessons on how to automate it. Thanks to this a company can do the testing 15x as fast, saving up to 99.5% of the time in the process.

People and enterprises that create and use SaaS are seen as leaders in the domain of digital transformation. While it carries a lot of benefits only those that excel both financially and technologically will bear the fruits of using it. The SaaS market will continue to grow, so it will be possible to be a part of developing it further and make use of it at your company. Either way, it will be a part of the future of the economic and technology markets.