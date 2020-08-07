Venous Insufficiency – Causes, Symptoms, and Diagnosis

The year is 2020 and with some of the recent events, people are slowly realizing how important it is to invest in your health and do everything in your power to live a life without any serious health issues. It’s not a secret at all that healthcare is becoming even more expensive throughout the entire world, and it’s an issue that we’ll have to deal with at the later stages in life if we’re not careful with our decisions now.

As we all know already, numerous things can happen to a person health-wise during their life. Some of these can be prevented, while others are genetic and there’s rarely something that we can do about them.

Today we’ll focus on conditions that are common in people of older age, something that’s quite difficult to deal with if you allow it to happen. This condition is called Venous Insufficiency, and today we’re here to tell you all about it. We’ll make sure to keep things as simple as possible so that everyone can understand, but there will be a few medical terms due to the nature of the subject, so read carefully. Let’s begin.

What is Venous Insufficiency?

This is also sometimes referred to as Chronic Venous Insufficiency or CVI, and it’s a condition that occurs when the valves of the veins in your legs are not doing their job properly. Your blood cannot return to your heart from your legs, which can cause very serious health problems if not treated. What happens when a person has this condition is the blood starts to build up or “pool” in the veins, and this process is called stasis.

Now that you know what CVI is, let’s take a look at some of the things that cause this condition. It’s much better to prevent it than to deal with it later in life, but to be able to prevent it, you have to know what causes it. If you’re already familiar with the causes and symptoms, then you can fast-forward to one of the solutions and take a look at the product from cloud9skin.com. Crèmes are very popular when it comes to treating CVI because they’re very easy to apply, they smell good and take care of your skin at the same time. It’s a two for one deal, which is why so many people find this form of a cure very convenient.

What causes this condition?

So numerous things can cause this condition, but one of the well-known factors is aging, a very sedentary lifestyle either caused by an injury or lack of mobility, prolonged standing, and a few others. Overweight people usually get this because they spend a lot of time sitting, or those who are overweight but have to work a job that requires them to stand on their feet for a long time, such as a bartender, also have it.

What happens when you have CVI is the blood from the legs cannot return to the heart, so it starts to pool instead. Blood clots can also be the cause of CVI. About forty percent of all people who suffer from DVT, which stands for Deep Vein Thrombosis will end up having CVI. With that being said, we cannot say that this is a rare condition. In the United States of America, a lot of people suffer from obesity, and according to the statistics, about forty-five percent of all people there have CVI, which is a frightening amount. Usually, it occurs in people older than fifty, but it can happen to some young individuals as well.

Is there anything I can do to prevent it?

Now that you know what causes CVI and how dangerous it can be, it’s important to take a look at some of the things we can do to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet

A healthy and balanced diet will prevent you from becoming overweight, which is the number one health problem in 2020. It can also help you have enough energy to train and be active, which is a great way of preventing yourself to become overweight.

Staying active but not too much

You need to be active to be healthy, but keep in mind that forcing yourself beyond the limits can be unhealthy if your body is not prepared. If you have a job as a bartender and you stand on your feet for the entire day, playing three hours of football afterward is not going to contribute to preventing CVI.

Having a healthy balance between standing and sitting

Sitting for too long can cause tons of problems, but the same thing goes for standing as well. You need to have a perfect balance between laying down, standing, and sitting. Make sure to combine all these and you shouldn’t have any issues. If your job requires you to stand for the entire day, make sure to do some activities that require you to be on your feet for the rest of the day.

How do I know I have it?

You can know whether you have CVI or not by observing the veins on your legs, but sometimes that’s not a good enough indicator. Some people have a huge amount of body fat so the veins will be difficult to see even if they are swollen. If you experience pain while standing or walking for a longer time, and your lifestyle forces you to be sedentary or stand for way too long, you’ll probably want to visit a doctor and get yourself checked. Other common symptoms and indicators that you have CVI are these:

Tiredness and aching in your lower limbs

Skin changes – Skin looking a bit “leathery”

Skin keeps itching way too much on your legs or feet

Visually swollen veins in your legs and ankles

What is the solution to this problem?

The solution is to prevent it, but in case you end up having CVI, there are still some things that you can do to treat it. Lifestyle changes, mostly the ones we mentioned above, using crèmes and other types of products can also be of huge use, especially in 2020 when such medical products are quite advanced and useful. However, we always recommend that you speak with your doctor before attempting to do anything that’s considered a drastic lifestyle change on your own. Remember, doctors, know best.