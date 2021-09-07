8 Wardrobe Staples That Will Make You the Most Stylish Woman at Work This Autumn

With the world opening up again, it is finally time to bid farewell to working from home and head back into the office. You might catch yourself staring into your closet wondering if you can still rely on your pre-pandemic business professional styles as you return to work. The good news is, while the dress code is becoming more casual, you are still expected to present yourself in the best way possible at work.

However, cozy changes to professional clothing are the back-to-office trend this autumn. Workleisure, the trend inspired by work-from-home wardrobes, is here to stay in a big way in 2021. By adding a few workleisure pieces to your professional wardrobe you can make sure that you will be the most stylish woman at work this autumn.

1. Chic Sneakers

Nothing says effortless elegance like a well-fitted business suit combined with chic women’s sneakers. Wearing sneakers is ideal for adding a comfortable twist to the classic suit to be more in sync with the word leisure trend. It provides comfort and an air of cool to any business outfit.

For a distinct style, look toward more elegant offerings of high-end designers. The luxury take allows sneakers to jump from street casual to business attire and to be a valid footwear option when it comes to more elegant occasions.

When shopping for chic sneakers it’s about focusing on minimal and reliable pieces, neutral in color and timeless in silhouette. Stylish enough to give you a boost of confidence during work meetings and comfortable enough so you’ll look forward to slipping them on.

2. Knit Dress

Knit dress has become a fashion essential, proving that it is possible to be warm, comfortable, and stylish even in the colder seasons. The streamlined silhouette of the dress is flattering to the figure and suitable from work to evening and everything in between.

Look for a dress in neutral tones: white and an array of beiges are the top of the list for a minimalist silhouette.

3. Suede Joggers

If you would like to add some chic, office-appropriate pants that are as comfortable as sweats to your wardrobe, you’d be remiss not to at least consider a pair of suede joggers.

Nothing embodies the spirit of workleisure as well as does the right pair of joggers. The key is going for an elevated pair that looks more polished than sporty. The work-appropriate joggers usually have design features that mimic traditional workwear – they may be cut like classic dress pants, for example.

Go for a pair with a slim, polished fit in darker shade (navy blue, black and darker shades of grey are always a safe bet), combine them with a blazer and ankle boots, and you’ll look right at home in just about any office.

4. Dark Denim

As we are heading into the post-pandemic future, wearing jeans in the office is making more of a comeback. This, however, does not mean that you have full freedom to dress how you would on a weekend. Picking the right styles and shades ensures you will look professional in the office.

Opting for dark denim with minimal wash and no distressing helps to maintain a polished appearance in the workplace. Darker jeans look discreet enough to pull off as dress pants and are easy to pair with most other items and colors in your wardrobe. Combine jeans with a button-up shirt and a blazer for the perfect work attire.

A straight or skinny fit is optimal so that the jeans feel appropriately polished and properly tailored.

5. White Dress Shirt

White dress shirt is one of the wardrobe staples that will withstand the test of time and the changing trends.

Invest in a premium quality, well-tailored shirt in high-end fabric that gives a healthy dose of elegance to your office outfits and has the ability to make a pair of jeans or joggers look more dressed up. The perfect combination of effortless sophistication and relaxed elegance, it serves as an easy layering piece and an ideal blank canvas for almost any outfit.

For an added dose of sophistication, look for a white shirt with French cuffs from Ella Hopfeldt. This shirt adds a subtle touch of class and flash to your outfits and helps you stand out with poise.

6. Gingham Shirt

When it comes to dress shirts, do not limit yourself to the classic white shirt. A gingham shirt is the perfect way to turn any skirt or pants into a sophisticated, yet youthful and modern outfit.

Gingham print is traditionally preppy and inherently optimistic. It blends seamlessly into your wardrobe standing nicely on its own and brightening up your look. Whether pink and white, blue and white, or black and white the gingham shirt looks flattering for all body types.

7. Blazer

When it comes to work leisure, a blazer is your best friend. It strikes a balance between the casual and the dressier styles and is an effective way to polish off your look with minimal effort. Worn without matching pants, the blazer gives you the possibility to combine it with everything else in your wardrobe.

A nice pair of jeans and a blazer will make you look sophisticated, yet casual. Underneath your blazer, you can go for a gingham dress shirt or even a T-shirt. You can either go for ankle boots or a pair of sneakers for an attractive and work-appropriate look.

8. Comfy Sweater

Sweaters are the perfect blend of casual and professional. This layering piece is there to keep you warm, to offer comfort, and to add style to your outfits. Pair with chinos and ankle boots and it will take your work look to the next level.

Conclusion

Comfortable yet presentable, workleisure is all about striking a balance between comfort and professional polish. It’s all about looking and feeling pulled-together without a lot of effort. Having versatile work leisure staples in your wardrobe ensures that you will be ready for whatever the day will bring.