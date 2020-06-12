8 Smart Ways of How to Make Money Online

IT technology has constantly been evolving over the last 20 years. It is possible to work and earn without even leaving the comfort of your home. Many people are not even aware that the internet is still an unexplored source of earning, but also spending the money. But now, we will write about earning.

When we mention social networks, our first association is to relax, see some new photos from our friends’ lives, or to even follow our favorite fitness instructor live. Not all of you will think about the opportunity to earn. Even that fitness instructor we mention most probably has benefits of filming his training. Youtube also provides a chance to earn. No wonder there are so many “influencers” all around the world. The same is with Instagram or Facebook. As many followers and subscribers you have and statuses and videos seen and shared, more you earn. Some people found it profitable to pay a mini-course on how to become an influencer to find out what it is that attracts people to a particular profile to follow. This can be a very good way to earn, especially if you have a good idea and enough time to spend in front of your phone or computer.

1. Some people found it profitable to teach English or any other language online. Many online platforms are offering that service, especially Chinese. It is paid per class, which is usually 30 minutes. Before starting, you will have to go through the interview and training. The disadvantage of this job is a time difference, and if you live in another time zone, you may have to work at night.

2. Writing an article or doing translation for some companies can be a good way to earn as well. There are millions of blogs and web pages on the internet that need quality content to attract potential clients or customers. In lack of time, owners are in search of people who are interested in writing articles for their blogs. This has its advantages and you usually have more than enough time to finish it.

3. Software developers, graphic designers, app developers, etc. have very good chances to make a profit via the internet. The internet provides us with connections with people and companies all around the world and working as a freelancer can be a very lucrative job, even better than sitting in the company.

4. For students and persons who are not able to find a job, there is a chance to work as a questionnaire participant, meaning you have to participate in the various surveys, and by giving your answers, you earn some money. It is not much, but still an income.

5. Affiliate marketing – in this work, you are a mediator between a product and the potential buyer. This can be considered as “helping” people, not selling, having in mind that you offer them a solution for their problems.

6. Virtual Assistants (VA) are persons who offer their help in mediation to particular companies. This involves work with data, work on the company’s web pages, or it can be a research work. Sometimes companies are in search of assistants with particular skills like translating, writing articles, or programming.

7. For all these kinds of jobs, you need particular skills and education and compared to our next one, it is not that profitable. The word is about cryptocurrencies. Many people heard about it and it is becoming more and more popular. No matter if you are employed or not, a student or retired, this can bring you a lot of money. Of course, the beginning will be difficult and it is good to ask for advice from someone who is already experienced.

There are many various cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Tether (USDT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), TRON (TRX), and so on. There are hundreds of them. In one word, it is digital or virtual money that becomes more and more spreadable and usable in the whole world. It is decentralized and non-government.

Bitcoin is the most popular and most valuable cryptocurrency. It has a significant value and can be used for investing as well. The bitcoin community is becoming larger every second, and it marks constant increase ever since it was created in 2009. All information about the amount of the money somebody possesses is being kept in a digital wallet application. Every detail about the transaction is being stored in the blockchain. The wallet is important for keeping your coins safe, and you are the only one who should know the key.

Even though it might sound impossible, today it is possible to pay for many services by using bitcoins. Dinners in a fancy restaurant, flight tickets, further education, invest in shares in certain companies, and so on. Mining is, at the moment, the most profitable way of earning by using cryptocurrencies. Investing in it can bring you wealth. Mining is lucrative, but you have to be connected to the mining pool with many other investors, which will make your chances to earn better than working on your own. That will increase your chances of earning.

To read more about cryptocurrencies and how to buy it, check bitcoinsystem. Earning this way can be good if you buy a cryptocurrency directly before its growth. The crucial thing is to know in what currency is safe to invest. It is recommendable to ask a piece of advice from somebody who already dealt with it.

8. Stock trading – it is similar to trading with cryptocurrencies. The only difference is that in this kind, you invest real money. It is trading with companies’ stocks. Unlike cryptocurrencies, here you have a business insight in companies you are willing to cooperate with, and based on that, you can estimate whether its stocks will rise or fall. This can take a lot of time, but it is worth it.