6 Ways To Make Your Hair Less Greasy, Because It Looks Gross Right Now and You Know It

Everyone has had that moment when they’re like, “Oh, my hair looks like I poured a jug of peanut oil on it even though I swear I did not do that ever in life.” Even if you swear you just washed it and don’t touch it that often or anything, it’s still possible it could happen to you and has happened already. So how do you make your hair less greasy (because it looks gross right now and you know it)? Here are a few starting places.

Don’t wash your hair every day. You really don’t need to.

Depending on your hair, you probably only need to wash it every few days instead of every. single. day. And no, it doesn’t make you gross. It’d be like if you washed your face 20x a day. Would it make it cleaner? Yes, but it’d also probably dry it out and irritate it and make it angry. Your hair is kind of like that too. Plus, taking a shower takes up time you could spend doing…not that, which is why a lot of people hate bathing regularly.

Try using clarifying shampoo when you wash

All of the crap you put on your hair (or that’s just generally in there from sweating and being a person) sometimes needs a little extra help getting out. That’s where clarifying shampoo comes in to rinse out all of that heavy crap so your hair is back to zero. After that, it’s up to you if you wanna add gels and crap to it. Which leads me to…

Use fewer hair products. Like, cool it on the 75 different hair gels.

If you like them, that’s totally fine, but your hair regime might be contributing to the problem. The more you put on your hair, the more it’s going to weigh it down and make it greasier because it has to hold onto all of the products you’re putting on it. The less you put on it, the less oil and gunk it has to contend with, which means you’re likely to have less grease to try to remove.

Stop conditioning your roots

We’re not really told this as kids and we really should be, but you only really need to condition your ends. The natural oils from your scalp can easily reach your scalp because that’s where they all hang out, but they can’t really reach your ends, hence conditioner. If you add oils to your oils though, voilá — greasy hair, which you do not want.

Don’t brush your hair too often

One of the main points of brush your hair is to redistribute the oils, but if you brush it root to end too many times, those oils are going to be redistributed to a level you did not really want. So stick to minimalism with the brushing, OK?

Use dry shampoo

Or just make your own using baby powder or corn starch. Once you have a dry shampoo you really like, use less of an amount than you think you’d need (no one needs “oh cool my hair is white now” happening) and dust through your roots lightly like you’re trying to mess up your hair. Bonus: it’ll also likely add volume and make it smell pretty, which is neat.

Original by Lane Moore