6 Best Way to Wear a Durag

The durag is a stylish fashion accessory that has its origins in African-American culture. Now, it is worn all over the world as a stylish piece of headgear. In this article, we’ll be showing you how to wear and maintain a durag.

Selecting a durag for an outfit

Look at the colors of your top and trousers/shorts, then pick a durag in a matching color that will fit the outfit. And if you are confused, know that you can’t go wrong with black, white, and grey-colored durags. These durag colors match any outfit, so you can wear them as you please.

But you must understand that those colors get boring when you wear them often. Wear your durags in as many alternative colors as possible to stay fashionable.

How to wear a durag

Turn the durag inside out so that the center seam sticks right up at the outside of the durag. This way, the center seam won’t get pressed hard on your hair to leave an imprint on it. Wear the durag on your head like a hood so that the flap of the durag lies flat along your neck and with the front a few inches above your eyes. You can pull the front higher or lower depending on you but right above your eyebrows is fine. Take a durag string in each hand, then tie the two strings together at the back of your head. It should be tight enough that the durag won’t fall off. Take each string, then cross them at your forehead, so they return to the back of your head at the opposite and lie flat. Tie the remaining end of each string to the back of your head in a knot-like style. Check out yourself in a mirror and make adjustments as needed.

Benefits of Wearing of a Durag

There are so many reasons you should wear a durag. Below are benefits of wearing a durag:

Preserving and maintaining your hair

You can wear a durag to maintain and preserve your hairstyle and lock in moisture. Sleeping on a pillow after brushing your hair at night can mess up your hairstyle as it brushes the pillow. A durag will prevent this. A durag will preserve the brushing. If you are wearing a durag to retain and maintain your perfect hair, the durag shouldn’t be worn too tight over your hair.

Durags and the waves effect

360 waves may not be a popular style at the moment, but they still look good on any man if you know how to pull it off. These waves are in the form of radial concentric circles originating from the crown of the head. Durags are a good way to help create waves on your hair. But you must understand that the durag will only help or accentuate the effect of the sportin waves cream or shampoo you use.

So, after applying wave shampoo on your hair, brushing it, and moisturizing it, you wear a durag over it to protect the waves and make them more prominent and long-lasting. Wear the durag repeatedly to make the waves last longer.

Cornrows

Durags can help to preserve your cornrows and keep them friction-free when they are newly done. Durags also help to keep frizz away from cornrows. And when sleeping at night, a durag will keep your cornrows from spilling over your face and your pillow, thus helping you to sleep better. If your cornrows get caught over your pillowcase, it can lead to hair breakage. Wearing a durag will prevent this. Simply wear the durag over the cornrow and you are good to go.

Durag as a protection against acne and other skin diseases

Wearing a durag can stop the flow of oil from your hair to your face and the pillow. These oils can clog your skin pores and cause acne to break out.

It’s advised that you wear your least attractive durags at night and wear the finer ones during the day. To know more visit this website.

Durag Maintenance: Frequently Asked Questions

To keep your durage clean, there are so many ways to do that. Below are ways to maintain your durage:

Washing a durag

Durags could get smelly due to the sweat and dirt accumulated when they are worn around the head for long. Soak yours in water for a few hours to remove the accumulated sweat and dirt, and also to make it easier to hand wash. Use a good detergent that won’t bleach the durag and fade out the colors.

Rub and wash the durag lightly with your hands and rub evenly across the entire length of the fabric. Rinse gently with water till all soap buds rub out. Hang it to dry in an appropriate place. Some fashion experts suggest that you avoid spreading your durag directly under sunlight as that might give it wrinkles and cause it to fade faster than usual.

Can a durag be washed in a washing machine?

It isn’t advisable to wash your durag in a washing machine. But if you want to do so, put it in a light hand wash cycle for not more than a couple of minutes. Rinse lightly too. This will prevent the fabric from getting destroyed or overstretched.

Cotton durag are the least susceptible to damage by washing. Velvet and silk durags can easily get spoiled compared to other durag materials.

Can one put a durag in a dryer?

It depends. Cotton durags can be put in a dryer, but silk and velvet durags should never be put in a dryer. Dryers can shrink the velvet and silk material of the durag, thus making the durag useless. Dryers also ruin the texture and shine of these durags. It’s best to hang your durag in the open after washing it instead of putting it in a dryer.

To iron a durag or not?

The choice of ironing a durag depends on the material from which the durag is made of. If it is made of velvet, you shouldn’t iron it. You can only steam it mildly. You can iron silk durags and other types of durags to get wrinkles out of them and keep them looking nice.

Conclusion

A well-maintained durag will serve you for years and combine appropriately with various outfits.