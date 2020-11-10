4 Benefits Of Wearing Bead Bracelets – 2020 Guide

When you think about the bracelets, there’s not a lot that comes to mind other than them being a fashion accessory. To be fair, that is more than true in most cases, however, it doesn’t always have to be. Throughout human history, there have been many theories and tales of healing powers of certain gems and crystals. They’ve been closely tied with well-being, inner peace, mental and physical health and so much more. Some of them are said to represent the elements of the Earth and are highly praised and appreciated, especially in the ancient eastern cultures.

They are often associated with eastern religions and cultures and have been a part of it for as long as we can remember. Nowadays, many healing crystals are considered an alternative approach to medicine and even though their ‘powers’ aren’t backed up by any scientific evidence whatsoever, they’re still very popular and used to this day because of the belief in their healing powers.

But, what do healing crystals and precious stones and gems have anything to do with bracelets? Well, considering how crystals and stones are considered to balance our energy, get rid of the bad vibrations or just simply contribute to our sense of well-being, they’ve been used in jewellery making for quite some time now.

For every precious crystal and gem out there, there’s a certain healing element. Like we’ve said, the stories of their powers go way back to ancient times. They’ve been used in medicine and religious ceremonies and practices. Seeing how not everyone could just have a bunch of rocks and stones lying around or carrying them every time they’ve needed them – people used them to make beaded bracelets. Those bracelets carried a lot of different stones and crystals, with each of them serving a different purpose. Things mostly associated with these elements were health, courage, confidence, love, power and so on.

With all that in mind, we can kind of begin to grasp as to what can now count as an actual benefit or a reason behind owning and wearing a beaded bracelet. Today, with this knowledge in mind, we’ll go over a couple of reasons as to why beaded bracelets are beneficial and how you can incorporate them in your life. Naturally, don’t expect any of these to be life-changing themselves, chances of a couple of stones curing serious illnesses are basically non-existent. However, they might deliver some positive energy and happiness in your life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

As we’ve mentioned, it is believed that some of the stones or crystals found on our earth have healing powers. None of these powers have actually been scientifically proven, nor has the extent of their power ever been considered enormous. They’re not Infinity Stones, you won’t become almighty if you collect all of them. However, the general idea is that the stones have absorbed the Earths energy and power throughout the years and that’s how their healing powers have come to exist.

That is the main reason behind belief that wearing a bead bracelet made from the precious stone will help you achieve inner peace by healing your mind, body and soul. It’s all about the positive vibrations, being calm, peaceful and in touch with yourself and the space around you. Whether these bracelets actually help, we couldn’t say for sure. Maybe they do, maybe they don’t. You can never know for sure. But, that’s the beauty of believing in something. Belief itself can be more than beneficial for you. Even though we may never know whether these claims are actually true, we do know that you can find a lot of bracelets like these at pinkmango.love and maybe see for yourself.

Making You Think Clear, Fall In Love And Become Courageous

Let’s talk about some of them. One of the most popular stones from which bead bracelets are made of is lapis lazuli. This beautiful, vibrantly dark blue stone is said to be stone of logic and truth. The properties of this stone should enhance your ability to think, communicate and stay true to your soul. It is also said that lapis lazuli is good for relieving headaches and helping with heart and blood pressure problems, but to what extent, we don’t know.

Aside from lapis lazuli, if you’re looking for some help in the love department, rose quartz may be the stone for you. However, if some courage and calmness are what you’re looking for, tiger eye stone bracelet might look good on your wrist.

Meditation

Now, there are two parts to this. One is obviously the mystical power found in these stones that helps you achieve inner peace and balance while the other is more on the practical side of things.

First of all, monks have used beaded bracelets and necklaces for centuries. They believed the stones helped them achieve peace of mind, which is crucial for meditation. Your charkas line up, your mind clears up and becomes one with your body ultimately achieving Zen. It’s a blasphemous oversimplification of the meditation, but, for the sake of easier understanding of the complex thing such as meditation and Zen Buddhism, let’s leave it at that.

The other reason why bean bracelets are important for meditation is to guide you through the process of mantra chanting. Each bead could represent the number of times you go through a certain mantra, making it easier for you to finish your meditation session.

For Style Points

If we, however, talk about modern society in general, the main reason behind wearing a bead bracelet is simply because it looks cool. Bead bracelets and all kinds of other bracelets have been ‘hot’ for quite some time now – especially when it comes to men’s fashion. It’s almost impossible nowadays to spot a man’s wrist without a bead bracelet, or in my case four. Six if you count both wrists. Whether paired up with a nice watch, leather bracelet or just by themselves, they tend to add a little story and character to your outfit.

The bottom line is – whether you like these bracelets for their looks or mystical powers – bead bracelets are good.