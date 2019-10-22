What Are Some Of The Most Common Causes Of Truck Accidents?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Road accidents are so common that they are the 5th highest cause of death in the United States. Nearly 70% of all truck accidents result in fatalities. Out of the 70% of fatalities, nearly 60% were passengers in motor vehicles, 15% were cyclists, and the rest were motorcyclists and pedestrians.

These statistics are daunting, as the number of fatalities that involved trucks in 2014 alone was 3,660. If we take into consideration that trucks make out nearly 4% of all vehicles on the roads, then we can safely assume those truck accidents are a big problem on U.S. roads.

There are five most common causes for all truck accidents, and we’re going to discuss them in greater detail.

1. Fatigue

The fact that truck drivers are being overworked is a problem on its own. Driver fatigue is the leading cause of truck accidents, as most drivers drive long routes with very little time for rest. On average, a truck driver drives nearly 14 hours per day. The main cause for this is that company owners demand goods to be delivered within the set deadlines, which usually are insane to cover.

2. Alcohol and Drug Use

Driving a truck is not an easy job. Quite the contrary, it’s quite a demanding job that takes you away from your family. The 2nd highest cause for truck accidents is alcohol and drug use. Some drivers take these substances as they rest in a local town, while others take them while driving. This has a negative effect on the driver and usually results in an accident from clouded judgment and poor coordination.

3. Poor Driver Training

According to Jeff Warren, truck drivers are required training to meet certain standards before hitting the road. However, not every truck driver is good at what he does, and the minimum hours required for training are usually not enough. Add to the fact that nearly 99% of all truck drivers have no previous trucking experience, and you have a recipe for disaster. Poor truck maintenance is also another problem, as not everyone adheres to the laws before hitting the road.

4. Overspeeding and Overtaking

With such small deadlines, truck drivers are required to drive very fast and very careless to make it in time. Truck drivers are put unto a lot of pressure, which usually results in driving over the speed limit. Overtaking other cars on the road requires the truck to be at beak-neck speeds, which usually forces incoming cars to steer off the road, resulting in crashes. Overspeeding also drastically reduces your reaction time.

5. Distractions

Driving for 14 hours can be boring as hell. This usually gets the truck driver sleepy, so he has to look for something that will keep him awake and occupied. This urge to kill the boredom leads to driver texting or browsing social media. They can also mingle with the radio station, and this is something that distracts you quite a bit. As a matter of fact, changing the radio station while driving at high speeds is a very common cause of an accident.