What Are Your Best Packing Tips And Secrets?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

So I’m heading to London today for the Olympics! But before I head out, I have to do one thing — pack. And I’m terrible at it. My general packing philosophy is to shove all of my favorite clothes into my bag and hope that somehow they create enough outfits.

It means I don’t carry that much, and can usually cram everything I need into a carry-on bag — even on two week trips. But I often end up re-wearing the same things — or realize that I’ve forgotten something critical like underwear.

A few things I have learned, though…

Clean out your makeup bag before you go

Your makeup bag probably has tons of things in it you never use, right? Like I’ve got three eyeshadow compacts I hardly ever touch, so those probably don’t need to come with me to London. Ditto for old foundation, multiple blush palettes and brushes.

Bring one fancy pair of shoes

Just in case — because you never know if you’re going to get invited to something really upscale at the last minute.

Always, always pack any medication you need in your carry on bag

Just in case. I mean, what if your luggage gets lost? You don’t want to get stuck without the necessary pills.

Okay, so those are mine. Share your travel/packing tips in the comments!

Original by Julie Gerstein