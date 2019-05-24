What can help you with arthritis – Everything you need to know

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Arthritis is a word which we use to describe a certain condition that is causing pain, stiffness and swelling in a certain joint or multiple joints across the entire human body. When it comes to Arthritis, there are several different types of it, and most of them require a more unique approach and treatment method in order to fully cure.

A statistic shows us that nearly ten million people in the United Kingdom are suffering from arthritis, and the number of people who suffer in the USA is much larger than that. With this being said, it is obvious that it is something that we should be concerned about, so this article will be fully dedicated to a method that can be of great help if you happen to be suffering from arthritis. Let’s take a look.

Arthritis symptoms

Most people find out about their arthritis when they realize a certain joint or multiple joints are in pain several days or weeks in a row without getting better. If you happen to feel the same, we strongly advise that you visit a doctor and get some professional thoughts on the situation. Finding out what is the main cause of the pain you are feeling, is the first step to solving the problem entirely.

When it comes to arthritis symptoms, most of them are just joint pain, inflammation and swelling that simply doesn’t go away, but the thing about it is that the symptoms can really vary from week to week, and this might sometimes leave you confused and trick you into thinking that you might not have arthritis at all.

Medications that can be of great help

When we talk about arthritis, it is really important to note that there is no real cure for it and you cannot make it go away forever, but there are some very useful things that can reduce the symptoms to the bare minimum. Such example is the Otezla medication and you can check more about it here. It is a prescription medication which comes in the form of a tablet and consumed orally, and it is said to completely reduce the symptoms to the bare minimum, up to a point where you won’t feel like you have arthritis at all. This can be of great help if you are suffering from severe arthritis symptoms that prevent you from doing various activities during your day due to the pain that you feel.

Another really good way of dealing with this condition are aquatic exercises, and these are always recommended by medical experts as well. You might be wondering why exactly aquatic? Well, being in the water will provide some resistance for the movements which you will be doing, but at the same time it will support your body weight, which means that a lot of pressure and tension will be relieved from your joints, which are the ones that hurt the most when you suffer from arthritis after all. A study that was done back in 2015 confirmed that aquatic exercises are one of the best ways to deal with this condition and with just a few months of regular practice you can reduce the symptoms by about seventy-five percent.