What is Breast Reconstruction Surgery?

The incidence of breast reconstruction surgery and other women undergoing a prophylactic mastectomy is increasing. This leads to an increased need for breast reconstruction surgery.

Breast reconstruction surgery is done to restore the breast to its normal appearance, shape, and size. The drug is used for comfort during breast reconstruction surgery. General anesthesia is used for surgery.

Flap techniques are used to reposition the woman’s own muscles, skin and fat to create or cover the chest mound. In some cases, there is insufficient tissue left on the chest wall to cover or support breast augmentation surgery after radiation therapy. To perform breast augmentation surgery for reconstruction, either tissue dilation or flap is required.

leifrogersmd.com is performed by involving the muscles, skin, and fat of the donor in the abdomen to reconstruct the breast. The flaps remain attached to the blood supply and may allow tunneling through the chest wall. The flaps can also come off and can take the form of a chest mound.

Surgeons may use flap procedures that do not use muscles. Instead, it transports tissue from the abdomen to the chest.

Tissue dilation stretches the skin to cover breast augmentation surgery.

Reconstruction of the breast using tissue dilation is actually easier to recover than the flap method, but it is a very long process.

Several visits are required for the next 6 months after the placement of the dilator to slowly fill the device through an internal valve for dilating the skin.

If it is not designed to function permanently, a second surgery is required to replace the expander.

Breast augmentation surgery creates a breast mound. In fact, it could be an alternative or alternative to flap technology. Silicone and saline implants are used for breast reconstruction surgery. Breast reconstruction surgery with implants usually requires tissue dilation. The surgeon helps the patient choose an implant.

Skin grafts are used to create the nipples and areola. Breast reconstruction surgery can be completed in a variety of steps.

The results of breast reconstruction surgery vary. After breast reconstruction surgery, the breast does not have the same sensations and sensations. After surgery, a visible incision line remains in the breast. It also leaves an incision line at the donor site in several ways, such as in areas such as the abdomen, back, and buttocks.

Now, let’s talk a little about the surgery and your options. It can be a little scary to read about risks, challenges, and diagnoses, but in the end, you want the best for yourself and your family and that part is easy. If you find that your tests are positive or if you discover that you have early signs of breast cancer, surgery is a good option to remove the invaded tissue, one breast, or both. You have the option of mastectomy, removal of the entire breast, or lumpectomy, removal of the parts of the breast that contain and surround the tumor, with radiation. Because of this, your breasts will, as a result, not look the same as they did before surgery and can lead to low self-esteem and self-confidence after surgery. If a mastectomy is recommended and provides the best chance for survival, you can choose to have immediate breast reconstruction surgery or you can also choose to wait after surgery. Many women are opting for immediate breast reconstruction to help restore the appearance of the breast that was removed and improve self-esteem and body image issues.

Surgeons use a special skin-sparing technique and a nipple-sparing technique during mastectomy that saves much of the skin on the breast, nipple, and areola, so breast reconstruction surgery can be easily performed with implants. While you have many options and decisions to make, the most important reason to have breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy is just for you. It’s so that you can still feel good when you get out of the shower so that you can’t feel self-conscious when you go swimming so that you can still feel good about yourself like nothing has changed.

After a mastectomy, breast reconstruction surgery returns the breast to its preoperative condition. The cosmetologist reconstructs the breast, even the nipple and Areola.

Many benefits can come from this procedure-improvement of self-image, the need for a prosthesis, and this procedure has the highest satisfaction from patients in all cosmological surgical procedures. An important advantage of this procedure is that it rarely hides the recurrence of breast cancer and is not a significant risk for anyone pondering breast reconstruction surgery.

You can choose to perform this operation at the same time as the mastectomy or afterwards. Doing it at the same time is advantageous with single anesthesia and a single recovery period, reducing scar damage to the chest tissue. If cancer requires radiation therapy, the surgeon advises to wait for a while before undergoing breast reconstruction, as radiation can increase complications and prevent wound healing faster.

Available options

Your surgeon will help you explore the many options available for reconstruction. A common method is with silicone or saline implants. Flaps of your own body tissue (from your stomach, back, thighs or buttocks) are used to reshape your breasts. This is called flap reconstruction and requires two surgical sites. This is not considered a good option for female smokers with diabetes or high blood pressure.

Reconstruction of the nipple and Areola takes place after the first surgery has healed for several months. This is usually outpatient treatment. The tissue for rebuilding the nipple is taken from your own body and can be tattooed to match its color with other nipples.

After breast reconstruction surgery

You may feel tired and painful for 10 days to 2 weeks after surgery, but you can treat it with painkillers. The first surgery is done in a hospital and usually requires an overnight stay. Upon discharge, you will be given a drainage tube to remove water from your breast as it heals.

The normality of your lifestyle can be achieved after 6-8 weeks.