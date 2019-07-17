Ladies Be Wary: Men Confess the Traits That Make Women Boring

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are a lot of not-so-great adjectives guys can use to describe girls: ugly, rude, easy, uncool… The list goes on for miles. Most times, girls brush it off and move on, but the one adjective that can be a little harder to shake is “boring.” No one wants to be stuck with someone who’s boring, and no one wants to know that their significant other finds them boring.

What you think is fun may not be so entertaining to your man. So that there’s no confusion… These guys spelled out exactly what makes women boring.

Check out what’s boring according to guys

Keep it fun

Inability to flirt back or make jokes back. I give it a while to see if they open up, but if they never do, it’s a bad sign. If we’re together for a long time, there will be times the only things we can say to each other are jokes or flirty things. They need to be able to play off me or let me play off them. Otherwise, it’s just not fun. (JudahLebrowitz)