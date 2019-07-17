Ladies Be Wary: Men Confess the Traits That Make Women Boring

There are a lot of not-so-great adjectives guys can use to describe girls: ugly, rude, easy, uncool… The list goes on for miles. Most times, girls brush it off and move on, but the one adjective that can be a little harder to shake is “boring.” No one wants to be stuck with someone who’s boring, and no one wants to know that their significant other finds them boring.
What you think is fun may not be so entertaining to your man. So that there’s no confusion… These guys spelled out exactly what makes women boring.
Check out what’s boring according to guys
Keep it fun
Inability to flirt back or make jokes back. I give it a while to see if they open up, but if they never do, it’s a bad sign. If we’re together for a long time, there will be times the only things we can say to each other are jokes or flirty things. They need to be able to play off me or let me play off them. Otherwise, it’s just not fun. (JudahLebrowitz)
No Personality
The kind of woman that thinks that just because she’s hot she doesn’t need to have a personality. (wonmehtllik)
All Answers, No Questions
Answering questions rather then contributing to a conversation. (Wow_youre_tall)
No Smarts
Lack of intellectual curiosity. Too much “oh, I’ve never really wondered about that”. (fraza077)
Social Media Star
She’s more interested in how her life looks on social media than how her life actually feels. (cabe565)
Hobbies
No hobbies, not engaging in conversations, too focused on social media etc. (Hawks_2008)
Original by Sunny