What Plagiarism Checking Can Teach a Student

Being a responsible student who discards plagiarism as unethical isn’t always the easiest road to take. It means more work, more time. But the reward will be great. Honest deserved high grades, more often than not, respect from your tutors. And that’s not all. When you consciously check your researched work for plagiarism, you will learn a great deal and develop many skills.

Even when you don’t copy and paste other people’s work, you better keep your guard up. According to Edusson, using a plagiarism checker protects your work from accidental plagiarism. Visit Edusson to check out examples of plagiarism-free essays. Next time you write your essay, go back to have a look at how unique essays look like.

What can a student learn from checking for plagiarism?

9 skills you will acquire while plagiarism checking

Awareness of the incidents and implications of unintentional plagiarism. After your first draft is completed, you check it by using an online professional plagiarism checker. Much to your surprise, your text doesn’t get a 100% originality score. What happened here? Unintentionally you wrote down sentences that were used (frequently) before. Not your fault, but now you know. The consequences of this newfound awareness are priceless. You won’t get penalized because you didn’t fully understand what plagiarism comprises. You do understand; new experience continuously teaches you. That’s a valuable skill. You can write without fear. Checking your paper rigorously will teach you a vital habit. Students who repeatedly check their work develop the habit of taking notes. Pardon? Yes, copy-pasting can be avoided. After studying information, think about how you are going to formulate the inspiring facts and insights — keeping a bloc note next to your laptop and writing when reading is already your first draft. Just avoid paraphrasing. Write out your own thoughts instead. The skill of citing. You will be aware that you used excerpts literally. Because you don’t copy and paste without giving this a second thought. Now that you consciously used another author’s lines, you will want to cite complying with the rules of citation. Some Plagiarism checkers come with a citation tool, so you can format quotes in your text and add a “kosher” bibliography. On your way to being a citation master! Expert in using online plagiarism checkers. At first, using new tools is like everything in life. It needs the practice to become better. But you use the tools every time, so you become an expert soon enough. The detailed similarity report helps you to fine-tune your pain-points. Where did the text go astray? Not only the lack of originality but the quality of your text will be assessed. Didn’t use the passive voice too often? Faster writing. When you don’t have to continuously think twice about the originality of your paper or essay, you will save a lot of time. On top of that, you have trust in your writing. Knowing that you can write fluently will make you write in the zone. Share your own ideas. This is not as easy as you would think. Most people are reluctant to do so, afraid of criticism. It’s safer to borrow established ideas. But you have no choice. Only what you come up with yourself will pass your test of originality. You actually will become a good (and ethical) writer. Picture a writer who is accomplished, respecting the hard work of predecessors. An authority in his/her field. That’s what we call a skilled writer!

The growing awareness in society

Not only academics are annoyed and disappointed when bumping into plagiarism. People, in general, are. You can feel it when an article, blog contribution, or any text is a copycat. Pasted texts just don’t read fluently and comfortable. And the memory of readers shouldn’t be underestimated either. When you check out your favorite entertainment, celebrities, lifestyle or health site and have a Deja Vu experience … well, that’s just not nice. People want to read something they didn’t know yet.

Readers aren’t only distracted from the content because of grammatical monsters and spelling errors. When the writer demonstrates his clear lack of ability and imagination, how can readers get excited and start daydreaming?

Now that you realize how important originality is, not only when writing essays, you feel challenged. Don’t you?

To conclude

It’s hard work disguising your plagiarism sins. When you hand in your work, and the professor discovers plagiarism but gives you the benefit of the doubt, you will still need to rewrite it. That’s double work. Or worse, he decides you need extra tutoring. Hours and hours of sweating, keeping your façade of innocence intact. And next time, no more excuses.

Furthermore, it’s rather easy to avoid by using detectors and online examples of original essays. A student is better off when getting assistance outside the academic territory. Sharpen your sword (skill) before you enter the arena. Let’s check if the previous sentence stands the test of originality. It does. No sweat. Even Lewis ‘Lew’ Wallace didn’t write that.

So, why would you do it? No, not talking about learning new writing skills. Why would you be a copycat? No more excuses, indeed. Allow Grammarly, Copyscape, Copywritely, or any good checking tool to teach you how proper writing is done. You will be proud and relaxed when submitting your original work.