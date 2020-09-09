What to Wear to a Concert? 16 Stunning Ideas

A musical concert brings in a lot of excitement and fun, especially for teens. They get to see their most loved music divas, listen to their music live, dance with friends, and have loads of fun.

They do their best to prepare for the occasion, and dressing up is the most important part of their preparations. While many might keep it simple and limited, others could potentially get caught in confusion: what to wear?

Factors like going it easy to help themselves to dance and party, yet an interest to find a fashion knack to impress friends and attract WOWs from the crowd, could fall heavily on the choice-making process.

You can weigh in on your choices while picking a dress for a concert, we recommend you should consider the following aspects while doing so:

Weather: Is it winter, summer, or in-between temperatures time?

Is it a closed door, in a hall, or an open-air/outdoor concert?

Is it a pop music concert, jazz, or any other type of music concert?

The age group of the crowd: are youngsters, especially teens, are going to dominate the audience?

Is there any special dress code applicable?

Is there another function, like dinner, besides the concert?

The above and other factors can contribute to your concert dress choice. Also, we have listed here a few dresses, you might like to style out any of them to a concert.

1. Start with simple and pair your favorite tee with jeans

This is the most casual and likable piece of clothing. Not just that, it would allow you all the space and comfort to dance and enjoy the party. It does not take much effort and time to style it either.

2. A tee with a music icon’s pic or brand name says it all

It is one of the best ways to pay a tribute to your favorite music star or band to style a tee with their brand name or a picture of your music star on it. You can pair it with jeans or a fun bottom.

3. Pair your band tee with a mini skirt

A tee of any color, especially black, white and pink – the better, with a mini-skirt, and when you add bold earrings and a stylish handbag, you wouldn’t be let go unnoticed. You would have all the freedom to dance and party.

4. Stand out with black or white with denim accent

Denim is a staple choice for many occasions, including concerts. Also, it is a must-have piece of clothing for every wardrobe, so while seeking out a choice of what to dress to a concert, think of it as an option before hitting other shelves.

5. Ripped denim jacket on jeans is a great spring concert choice

It is not a bad idea to go total denim with a ripped denim jacket on a white, or any other color you may like, tee as a top. When you pair it with jeans, it is a perfect choice for a concert during spring or autumn time.

6. Treat yourself with leather pants and a breezy top

It is another chic clothing choice more suitable for concerns, especially when you are comfortable to party in leather. During summer you can pair your breezy top with a leather mini skirt, to bring down the temperature effect.

7. A minimal top with a bright skirt lets you completely free

A white minimal top and any bright color skirt would give you all the freedom you need to dance and have loads of fun. According to ownagefashion.com, you can add accessories such as white bold sunglasses and an elegant necklace if the concert is outdoor and attract a lot of attention.

8. How about pairing minimal top on jeans pants?

White and blue jeans are very hard to separate, and when you pair a minimal white cotton top on your mainstay denim pants, you can’t wish for anything else. It is the most wanted piece of clothing on all occasions, and concerts.

9. White dress and leather boots give you an edge

A simple white dress is good to go to an outdoor summer-time concert. It is an easy fix option that can help you style on in a few minutes. You can pair it with leather boots and a traditional handbag.

10. Off-shoulder top with jeans and you can show a lot

Concerts are always casual occasions where you can challenge yourself to show off some skin, and an off-shoulder top gives you much freedom to do so. You can pair it with jeans and even skirts.

11. In jumpsuit and you can never be more casual

A jumpsuit can easily fit into a lot of your summer, spring, and autumn clothing choices including your going to concerts. A jumpsuit with a cropped-leg cut would allow you to show off your chick footwear, and you can never wish to be more casual and comfortable.

12. Pair an off-shoulder top with a mini skirt

Pair an off-shoulder, especially if the top is off-both-shoulders, on a mini blue or white denim skirt, and you would never complain that you don’t get noticed. It is daringly challenging but who cares when it is fun and party time.

13. Make it simple: pair white tee with sandals

You might not feel as comfortable in sandals while dancing and in fact, jumping to show yourself above the crowd, but a white tee on sandals would help you stand tall and proud among your gang even when you don’t dance and jump anyway.

14. How a denim jacket on knee-high boots

It is yet another casual dress choice especially for young ones who are going out to a concert such as a rock music concert that brings in a lot of mad energy. It would drive you crazy with yelling and singing along with your music star.

15. Proper dress and serious outlook at Jazz

A jazz concert might be considered an exact opposite to rock, where you find some space to listen to music in a relaxed mode, and dress accordingly, in a comfortable floral print or lace dress. It does not mean, though, you don’t get a chance to dance.

16. All black bottom down dress with high heels

All black bottom down dress is also a good clothing outfit for any concert, especially more jazz-type ones. You can pair it with high heel black shoes, and even if not, you would look stunningly beautiful in a black or any other bottom down the dress.