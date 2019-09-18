What’s The Dirtiest Movie You’ve Ever Seen?

Bachelor Mistakes G3

Bachelorette: Jillian Harris

Who She Chose: Ed Swiderski

Who She Should Have Chose: Reid Rosenthal

Reid wasn’t the runner-up on Jillian‘s season of “The Bachelorette” — Kiptyn Locke was — but he should have been and he made that known when he came back on the final episode to beg her to be with him. It would have been pathetic if Reid weren’t such a rad dude and a much better fit for Jillian than that multiple-girlfriend-having turd Ed. Reid was nerdy and spectacled and endearing, while Ed actually left the show midway through for “work” reasons, and then actually had the nerve to come back — and Jillian took him! Meanwhile, she ousted Reid because “the promise of any sort of commitment wasn’t there.” Basically, beyatch wanted a proposal and Reid wasn’t promising her one early enough to her liking. Since the show, she and Ed have broken up, though some reports indicate they’re still trying to work on their relationship. Ed may have given her a ring, but I think he’s also been giving her the runaround. Reid is the stand-up guy she ultimately wanted, not that ding-a-ling in the short-shorts.

Bachelor: Bob Guiney

Who He Chose: Estella Gardinier

Who He Should Have Chose: Meredith Phillips

Bachelor Bob, as he was known, was immensely popular with viewers when he was a contestant on Trista Rehn’s season of “The Bachelorette,” so much so that he became “The Bachelor,” despite being a little tubbier than the stars of these shows are usually allowed. Anyway, in the end, Bob chose between Estella and Kelly Jo and Estella won — only to be dumped, like, a hot second after the finale aired. Bob went on to marry and then divorce soap star Rebecca Budig, but I think he would have been better off if he had kept Meredith Phillips around to the end and gave her the final rose. Meredith was amazing — smart, funny, cultured, beautiful but in a totally unique way — and she and Bob clicked. Frankly, she was way too good for Bachelor BLOB, but this is about who heshould have chosen, not whether she should have accepted.

Bachelor: Travis Stork

Who He Chose: Sarah Stone

Who He Should Have Chose: Moana Dixon

No offense to Sarah Stone, as she was a sweet woman, but Travis had more sexual chemistry with Chris Harrison, the host, than he did with her. And he had even more heat with Moana Dixon, his runner-up. Travis succumbed to making the safe choice by picking Sarah — she was perfect wife and mother material, if we’re being traditional, and they had a rock-solid friendship to build a relationship on. But they had zero sizzle. Moana caught a lot of flack from the other women in the house, but she was in it to win it and she loved Travis, body and soul. She was a spitfire and a little bit off-her-rocker, but Dr. Stork could have used some danger in his otherwise yawn-worthy life. Meanwhile, Sarah and Travis only lasted a few months after the show wrapped, surprise, surprise.

Bachelor: Matt Grant

Who He Chose: Shayne Lamas

Who He Should Have Chose: Chelsea Wanstrath

Sigh. Poor British Bach. He was bamboozled by a member of Hollywood royalty. Don’t get me wrong, I lovvvved Shayne and her ridiculous personality (not to mention her amazing mother!), but homegirl was looking to emerge from daddy Lorenzo’s shadow and make a name for herself. She tossed her bleached blonde hair in front of Matt’s charming face and he was done for. She must have seemed so exotic. Though after Matt proposed to his “little monkey,” the two split, with rumors swirling that she cheated. Chelsea Wanstrath would have been a far saner choice for the sexy export — the two had great chemistry, both sexual and intellectual (well, as intellectual as you can get on a reality TV dating show), but she wasn’t a dingbat just using him to advance her career. At 25 to Shayne’s 22, Chelsea was eons more mature. Oh well, the British lose again!

Original by Jessica Wakeman