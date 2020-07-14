Which Kind of Bottled Water is Best for You?

Every one of us experienced an extreme thirst level at least once in a lifetime. We are in search of water and it is not temporarily available for us at that time due to some reasons. Imagine a hot summer day; your thirst level is at an extreme. You want to quench your thirst with tasty, pure, and healthy drinks. In such a condition, when you get water to drink, you feel so good, relax and bless. We feel so relaxed when we hydrate our bodies. In the same way, our organs need it to stay hydrated but they can’t tell you. You have to take care of your liquid intake habits so that your organs don’t suffer from that feeling of thirst. Your body parts and organs will be thankful to you for hydrating them. So, serve yourself with the best quality liquid.

We all heard so many times to drink enough water. How much of its consumption is enough for us and how much quantity of it we can drink? Some suggest drinking eight glasses and some suggest having two liters in a day. Our body is 50-70% of water. We will make the best choice if we start thinking that we want to give the best liquid to the main part of our body.

Why choose the best quality bottled water for you?

Many organs of our body are composed of water. When we don’t consume enough quantity they start stealing it from our hairs and skin to perform their functions. Still, if the amount is inadequate, they stop working properly which affects our immune system. It allows our body to become ill. You start feeling a headache. Our brain is 90% water and less consumption of it results in tiredness, bad memory, and slow thinking. When you get enough of it, your skin becomes beautiful. Proper hydration allows organs to have enough of it to moisten your skin, hairs, nails and that’s why your skin gets healthy, smooth, and radiant. Your hairs become shiny and your nails become strong and less brittle.

Apart from the looks and body functions, there are many other reasons why we should choose the best quality of bottled liquid. There are a lot of sources which cause water pollution.

Industrial waste

Industrial waste and municipal sewage are often discharged in the rivers. Garbage, dirt, metals, solvents, etc. are part of industrial waste. This waste can be present in any form of solid, liquid, or gas. The industrial revolution is the biggest problem of these wastes. It is toxic and reactive to humans. When such things become part of drinking water it doesn’t remain healthy and pure. Instead of giving us benefit, it provides us harm.

Agriculture waste

70% of pollution is caused by agriculture. Large quantities of chemicals, matter, residues of drugs are discharged by farms into water bodies. Water with such types of chemicals is hazardous to our health.

Oil

Nearly three thousand incidents occur that involve fuels and oil. During their delivery, they leak and spillover roads. Their spillage reduces the supply of oxygen and makes it an unsafe liquid to drink. Waste disposal of oil into drainage systems is one of the major reasons for pollution caused by oil.

These sources can contaminate our drinking liquid too and we don’t want to consume toxic drinks.

How we can get to know about best-bottled water for drinking

After all this information, you may have started thinking about how we can get to know about best-bottled liquid for drinking.

Check out the label before drinking

Before drinking take notice of the chemicals in your drink. Many companies use tap water and label it as bottled water. Some of the chemicals which shouldn’t be part of it are nitrates, chlorine, etc.

Packaging

Instead of using plastic packaging liquid, go for glass or aluminum packaging bottles that are safe and environment friendly. If you’re bound to use plastic then Polypropylene, high density, and low-density polyethylene is the safe option. But use the bottle once only and don’t expose it to the sunlight.

What’s the best choice of bottled water?

Alkaline water is one of the best choices. It has a higher pH level than normal liquid. Alkaline minerals are added to it. It neutralizes the acids present in our bodies. Prevents our body from Cancer, cleanses our colon, supports a strong immune system, promotes weight loss, and helps in slowing the process of aging. It reduces the acidity of the stomach that helps in the killing of harmful bacteria. High pH levels can control cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetic level.

Make a healthy choice for a healthy life

Drinking an adequate amount of liquid sometimes seems difficult. The color and packaging always attracts the human psyche and helps in consuming a good amount of liquid. There are some tricks on how you can consume a healthy amount in a day. Keep a glass container of liquid in front of you with some attractive straw in it. The best way is to keep a bottle with you all the time. Even while sleeping keep the bottle on the side table or somewhere around you. Or the other way is to use fancy, luxurious bottled water like Heart Water. Rainwater is the natural, pure, and healthiest source of drink from all the liquid sources. It is one of the companies that provide the best quality alkaline rainwater in aluminum packaging.Many companies make a false claim about their quality. Their filtration process is not proper and some even fill the bottles with ordinary contaminated water claiming that the water is full of healthy minerals. But this brand upholds high-quality standards and doesn’t make any false claims. They provide their customers a healthy and purest form of liquid and you can find more info here.

You can get it delivered at your home and workplace by setting up the convenient delivery schedule that suits your routine. Investing in pure water is like investing in your life. Protect the DNA of your life!