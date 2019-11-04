Why Are Vacation Home Rentals Better Option Than Hotels

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It seems that the travel industry is booming, and there are no visible signs of it slowing down any time soon. But little do people know is that hotels are slowly becoming out of favor, with vacation home rentals surpassing them in terms of popularity and usage. The number of Americans renting vacation homes is nearly the same as those who prefer hotel accommodations, but the numbers weren’t so close a few years ago.

Here in this article, we are going to tell you why vacation home rentals are better options than hotels.

1. Vacation Homes Allow You to Plan a Perfect Vacation

When you book a hotel room, you aren’t allowed the choice of freedom. Many hotels around the world value people’s choice of serenity. Hotels will notify you one way or another that you must value other people’s peace. Hotel accommodations are very strict and will forbid you from making any noise between certain hours. If you’re traveling in a vacation home rental, then you have all the freedom in the world to do whatever you want. If you want to make noise, you can since you have the entire home to yourself. You can invite as many people as you want, something that hotels forbid. Furthermore, if you want privacy, then that adds us nicely to our second point, which is…

2. Vacation Homes Allow More Privacy

If you want to spend your holiday in a nice location where you won’t be bothered by other people, then vacation rentals are a perfect choice for it. While hotel accommodations desperately try to give you the privacy you want, they simply cannot do it since your room will be next to two others. You can try as much as you want, but your actions will be heard by the people next door, according to sunluxehomes.com. Furthermore, when staying in hotel accommodation, you are forced to share the amenities by the hotel with other guests. This includes the pool, hot tubes, gym, bar, and others. When staying in a vacation home rental, the amenities of the house are exclusively yours.

3. Vacation Rentals Make You Feel Like a Local

The fundamental of a home rental is that it is, despite your being guests, a home. Hotels are mostly run by large corporations that employ thousands of people and charge you for everything. When renting a vacation home, you pay for the home, not for any extra services that might come with it. This makes you feel like a local, living on a beautiful beach house like the rest of the people there. You have full access to everything the home offers, much like your own home. The kitchen is all yours, the pool is all yours, the board games are all yours, the basketball court is all yours. The best thing about vacation homes is that they are fully yours for the duration of your stay. You can do everything you like, use as much of the home amenities or extra services, and behave the way you want (without going too crazy).