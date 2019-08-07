Why Enroll in a Defensive Driving Course

You probably already know that certain states require teenagers to take at least 30 hours of classroom or online driving instruction before they can get their driver’s license. But did you know that drivers education is not just for new teen drivers? Even adults like you can take professional driving classes, particularly a defensive driving course.

There is this popular notion that going to a driving school is no longer necessary if you already know how to drive. Furthermore, some believe that just because they are already experienced drivers that taking professional driving lessons is a waste of time.

The truth, however, is that completing traffic school, other name for a defensive driving course can be beneficial even for experienced motorists.

What Is a Defensive Driving Course?

Unlike your typical drivers’ ed course, this course is rarely a beginner class. It is not focused on teaching students how to operate motor vehicles, particularly the basics. It is all about enabling students to identify road hazards. More importantly, its aim is to equip them with the skills and strategies needed to make sound or better decisions when confronted with potentially dangerous traffic situations.

It has been cited in several reports that poor decision-making skills are one of the leading causes of car collisions. This is very prevalent among teens, specifically those who are below 18 years old. Studies show that young drivers are prone to road accidents because they often misread critical traffic situations and fail to respond to them properly. The aforementioned problem isn’t limited to teen drivers, though. Even experienced motorists sometimes react poorly to certain traffic situations and end up in accidents.

In traffic school, the goal is to minimize driving risks for motorists of all ages. Hence, drivers are taught how to anticipate threatening road situations (like aggressive or careless drivers and poor visibility) and respond effectively to them.

Simply put, taking a defensive driving course can make you a better, safer driver. It can help you avoid costly and potentially life-threatening road accidents. To add, finishing traffic school can be your ticket to getting a discount on your insurance premium. Currently, there are some companies who incentivize their clients with lower insurance rates when they finish this course. Depending on the company, the reduction can be as high as 10% off your premium for the next three to five years.

The benefit of attending traffic school isn’t just limited to the discounted insurance premium. It may also lead to a reduction of points on your license. Furthermore, in some states, this may translate to deductions on fines you’ve incurred due to violations you’ve committed.

So, if you want to prevent your license from getting suspended or simply want your record to be squeaky clean, completing a defensive driver course is something you may want to consider. Lastly, this course is a good way to refresh your memory on driving regulations in your area. Unless you are a new driver, chances are you’ve probably forgotten some of these rules. Knowing traffic laws by heart is one of the best ways to avoid car accidents.

There is no denying that taking a defensive driving course can benefit you in a lot of ways. It is going to be worth your time as it can keep you and your loved ones safe. It can also help you save money, allowing you to reduce insurance premium and traffic violation fines and to avoid accident-related costs.

Visit DMVedu.org to learn more about defensive driving courses in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada and New Jersey.