Why you need to hire arborist

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Arborist is a person that is able to establish the condition of a tree. It sounds like a very unique job, but there are probably a lot of arborists in your area, except you don’t really know about them because you never thought you’d need one.

If you are a person that has a tree or multiple trees in their backyard, as they get older and larger, you’ll need to perform some maintenance in order to help them grow the way they should without encountering any problems.

Today we’re talking about some of the main reasons you might need an arborist, so feel free to continue reading until the end if you are interested in learning more. Let’s take a look.

What can an Arborist help me with?

If you notice that your tree is behaving strangely, for example some of the branches start to wither for no obvious reason, your tree might be infected with some disease or attacked by pests. You will never really be able to uncover this with your own eye, so hiring a professional arborist is the first thing that needs to come on your mind in such a situation.

An arborist can also make regular tree-reports and address areas such as defects, pest presence or infection damage, mechanical injuries and many more. They are also able to give you advice on what kind of an action needs to be taken right away so that your tree doesn’t end up in a lot worse condition than it already is.

According to Urban Arbor, arborists are basically “Tree Whisperers”, and they are able to tell you what kind of a problem your tree is facing before you start seeing it with your naked eye, which is usually too late anyway. Some people have very expensive types of trees in their gardens, so getting regular tree reports is something that can prevent a huge economical damage if those trees were to catch a certain disease or get attacked by pests. Think of these people as your regular doctor, except for trees.

Arborists aren’t expensive

Some people think that this is a job that would cost a lot of money, but that’s not true at all. Most arborists are huge lovers of nature and they do this out of love, but they have to survive in some way and make a living, so they charge a pretty symbolic cost. However, this will also be determined by the amount of work you give them, so if you are a person that owns an entire forest, the price might go a bit higher. For a couple of trees in your backyard however, it shouldn’t be anything special.

Arborists have ranks, and not every one of them is on the same skill level. The highest skill level that an arborist can have is level 5, and they are usually the ones that are doing tree reports. They are also the ones that need to give a report about a certain tree that’s a property of the state if it needs to be pruned or removed.