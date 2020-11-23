4 Special Experience You Should Try for Wine Tasting In 2020

Have you ever wondered about the most romantic vacation with a lot of wine? Well, then you need to go on a trip for wine tasting!

According to a recent statistic, it is seen that the global market size for wine stands at $326.6 billion. This already vouches for the fact that many people across the globe love to consume wine. So, if you are looking for wine tasting, this article is tailor-made for You.

What is Wine Tasting?

Although, wine tasting has a formal and professional undertone to it. Still, it is one of the most lucrative and classy vacations for wine lovers. Usually, the wineries and the vineyards open themselves to visitors and tourists in certain months of the year, and they give an entire tour to the wine enthusiasts. The tour can cover the vineyards, the fermentation estate, the barrel production rooms, etc. – basically the entire facility.

The best wineries, across the world, usually put up an amazing experience for the visitors. There is staff in these wineries who help you through the entire process of wine production. It is usually customary for you to buy a bottle of wine, which fascinated you the most. However, it is majorly about the experience.

What is the best part about Wine Tasting? You and your partners may find different flavor notes in the same wine, and it is because of the palate, which you have developed. Wine is majorly an acquired taste and you cannot force yourself to feel something.

Wine and Cheese Pairings

At many of the Wine Tasting events, the go-to pairing options are usually wine and cheese. This pairing has been famous since the sixteenth century. This is because cheese helps to acquire the fuller taste of wine, as the cheese pairing softens the tannins and helps with a full body of the wine.

There are other pairing options as well, like fruits. Some of the fruits, which go well with wine are apples, figs, apricots, nuts, pears, etc. These food items help in acquiring the taste of wine, and also in distinguishing amongst the various bottles of wine. If you have an able host for the wine tasting experience, they will also guide you through the entire process of tasting and help you in the identification of the flavor notes.

Many of the wine enthusiasts are of the opinion that if the taste of cheese and wine are on the far side of the tasting spectrum, then, it adds a pleasant experience to the wine tasting. Hence, if you are traveling through Europe, and you have planned a trip to wineries, keep in mind that the local cheese production should also be diverse.

What makes Wine Tasting a fun experience?

If you look at the wineries and vineyards from around the world, they are usually set up in diverse regions, across the world. The landscape of these places are quite picturesque and the experience is also very unique. The scenery is so beautiful that you will feel like you are in parallel heaven.

The rolling hills accompanied by calming scenery and a lot of greenery around gives the perfect escapade for your vacations. If you are already imagining the sceneries, also think about the 5-6 different types of wine which you get to taste. All these things combined, along with a nice drive to the countryside will definitely alleviate your mood for the better.

The Most Special Experiences for Wine Tasting

1. Josef Chromy Wines, Tasmania

This is one of the best and top-ranked wineries in Australia. With a legacy of over 90 years, this place is known for its amazing collection of wines. If you are in Australia, this is the place to be for an amazing wine tasting experience. It requires pre-booking on the wine tasting experience and offers more than 4-5 types of wines for tasting.

There is an amazing restaurant which serves scrumptious dishes like pinot-poached beetroot and grass-fed beef carpaccio. The restaurant boasts about its food and wine pairings. The best wine to try would be their 2017 Pinot Noir.

They also have other additions to their winery like the Wine Club, Wedding Packages and the entire experience of the Vineyard, and a fabled tour of their amazing facility. This makes Josef Chromy one of the most sought out vineyards in Australia!

2. St. Hugo, Barossa Valley

Barossa Valley in South Australia is considered one of the most exquisite locations for a wine tasting experience in Australia. It brings to the entire world, St. Hugo, one of the best wineries and vineyards of South Australia.

This place talks about heritage as they have been in the business since 1847. However, you would be a fool not to visit their restaurant and try their wine and seasonal menu pairing.

This restaurant is great, and their vineyard also offers guided tours, along with a complete hosted wine tasting experience. The best wine to taste would be any shiraz or cabernet sauvignon, which is exclusively sold at their store, only. The chef’s table at the restaurant also offers an amazing view of the restaurant’s kitchen and how your ordered delicacies are prepared, effortlessly!

3. Jacob’s Creek, Barossa Valley

Due to the magnanimity of Barossa Valley in South Australia, a lot of the best wineries around the world are present there. And, Jacob’s Creek is one such vineyard, which is quite famous across the world.

What should be the best thing about this place? The bike rides through the vineyard, or the restaurant, which serves delicious and fresh produce.

This place also has a limited and exclusive wine tasting experience and you have to try their limited release wine, which is exclusively sold at the cellar door. If you are lucky, you can easily spot wildlife at the creek. This is the place to be for a classy time, packed with adventure!

4. Tahbilk Winery, Nagambie Lakes

Victoria in Australia is one other place, which is known for its exotic vineyards and wineries. Tahbilk Winery is a family-run winery with a legacy since 1860.

Do you know what’s their best feature? They have still retained their original underground wine cellar, which is a must-visit place to soak in the beautiful underground construction.

When you are there, you will have to try their The Marsanne 2018 or their Museum Release Marsanne 2012, as these two wines are their signature collection.

Over to you…

Thus, these are some of the greatest experiences you can think of when it comes to wine tasting.