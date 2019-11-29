Women With Big Butts Are Brainier

Another reason to love your big butt! Not that you needed one.

According to a study done at the University of Oxford, the bigger the bum, the brainier the woman — and also, the healthier. The research team analyzed the behinds of more than 16,000 women and found that fat bottomed girls really do make the rocking world go round.

Why is this?

In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, larger than average asses require an excess of Omega 3 fats, which have been proven to enhance brain development. Also, big butted ladies tend to have lower cholesterol, metabolize sugar better and have less risk of heart disease and diabetes because harmful fats are trapped and stored in their booties, rather than their arteries. If all this is true, which it seems to be, we can only deduce that Kim Kardashian has been playing dumb this whole time.

Or maybe not — there’s always an exception to every rule.

