Workout Splits for Better Results – 2020 Guide

Getting the desired body shape is not possible in a single day. You need to work hard and do many exercises, take a balanced diet and much more. It requires patience and determination.

If you want to have a good physique, you need to keep up your motivation and follow the right diet and workout. It is not about doing anything that makes you sweat. Certain techniques are there that you have to follow for an appropriate body shape.

You may get supplements from the market to boost your stamina, strength, and capacity to work out. According to Medical Daily, Testogen is quite crucial to boost the strength of the muscles and prepare your body for the next session.

You must know about workout splits if you need to get better results. It is an amazing technique of doing the right exercises by targeting certain body parts at a time. Let us go through this concept in detail.

Training Splits

Generally, there are around five training splits, from basic to advance. You can reach the final level when your body is completely prepared for it. You have to proceed step by step and prepare your body. It will be good to ask your trainer to pick the right training split as per your body. Let us discuss everything in detail.

Whole Body

It is a perfect split for beginners. In a single session, you can target all the muscles. There are a few sets and reps. It is done to activate a muscle and prepare it for long sessions. The volume is quite low on every part of the body so that you do not experience any stain.

Here, there are no physical gains in strength or the size of the fiber. This session is to prepare your body to activate itself and get ready for more. Ideally, this split can be repeated three times in a week. In some places, you will continue this workout for at least a week or more initially.

The intensity and volume of the workout are quite low because the aim is to reduce soreness in muscles. It is quite better to start moving your complete body instead of targeting on a single part. Initially, if you focus on one muscle, then it will get sore another day a lot, and you won’t move properly.

Monday: One exercise – All Muscles – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Tuesday: Rest

Wednesday: One exercise – All Muscles – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Thursday: Rest

Friday: One exercise – All Muscles – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Saturday: Rest

Sunday: Rest

Upper and Lower Body

As its name suggests, you need to divide the muscles of the upper (arms, chest, back, and shoulders) and the lower (abs, calves, hamstrings, glutes, and quads) body. You have to increase the volume slowly and steadily to target more body parts in a single session.

It is quite important to do six sets of any two exercises for every muscle group. There is a scope of increasing strength if you follow this session. It is crucial to have rest days in between to relax your muscles and start the next session properly.

Monday: Upper Body – 2 exercise – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Tuesday: Lower Body – 2 exercise – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Wednesday: Rest

Thursday: Upper Body – 2 exercise – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Friday: Lower Body – 2 exercise – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Saturday: Rest

Sunday: Rest

Push/Pull/Legs

When you gain experience, then you can increase your volume for every muscle group. In previous splits, you are preparing your body for harder workouts.

In this technique, you need to pair some muscles and push them together like chest, triceps, and shoulders. Now, you have to pull some muscles together like the back and biceps. You are targeting more body parts at once.

The third leg exercise is to boost your stamina and volume. You can do more reps and sets to get perfect gains. Let us check how you can easily schedule it.

Monday: Chest, triceps, and shoulders – 3 exercises – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Tuesday: Biceps and back – 3 exercises – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Wednesday: Legs – 4 Exercises – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Thursday: Chest, triceps, and shoulders – 3 exercises – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Friday: Biceps and back – 3 exercises – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Saturday: Legs – 4 Exercises – 10-12 reps – 3 sets

Sunday: Rest

Four-Day

If you have reached this split, then you have enough stamina and determination to do hard workouts. In this split, you need to combine the big muscle group with the small one.

It is possible to insert a leg or rest day in between to keep up the workout’s intensity, as well as volume. You have to train a small muscle group before the big one to prevent fatigue. You have to invest a lot of time to indulge in it.

Monday: Back and biceps – 4 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Tuesday: Chest and triceps – 4 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Wednesday: Rest

Thursday: Legs – 4 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Friday: Shoulders – 4 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Saturday: Rest

Sunday: Rest

Five-day

It is a maximum level of training split for increased intensity and volume. You have to train your muscles when it is the rest form. You can shift or fix rest days as per your preference. It is possible to add rear delts to the back day. Let us check how you can schedule it.

Monday: Chest – 5 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Tuesday: Back – 5 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Wednesday: Upper traps and shoulders – 5 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Thursday: Legs – 5 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Friday: Triceps and biceps – 5 Exercises – 15-16 reps – 4 sets

Saturday: Rest

Sunday: Rest

The Bottom Line

If you want to get a perfect body shape, you must work on the right diet and workout. It is important to consider the workout, as mentioned earlier, split techniques to get better results. With time, motivation, determination, and hard work, you can achieve a good physique. You have to work hard until you get good results.