Getting Involved in the World of Custom Dirt Bikes

There are several things that bikers value in a dirt bike. This can be fuel capacity, suspension, and horsepower. But besides that, another important thing is whose bike looks the coolest. When doing a stunt on the track, riders want it to be with a unique bike that has some personality. And thanks to customization, they can achieve that.

What Is Dirt Bike Customization All About?

A dirt bike that reflects a rider’s personality can reignite their passion for riding. It can also reflect how they feel about the sport and the passion they bring to it. That’s why personalization has become such a huge thing over the last couple of years. People don’t want their bikes to look just like any other. They want something with character.

Thanks to many companies like sengegraphics.com, people now have the opportunity to make their bikes look exactly how they want. These companies can transform a custom dirt bike, giving it a spruced-up appearance.

What You Should Know About Dirt Bike Graphics

Graphics are important aftermarket add-ons. They make the bike look clean and presentable. Whether a dirt bike is for professional racing or for simply having fun, customizing it with graphics goes a long way. These graphics help protect the plastics from wear and tear and maintain a new look. Today’s bikers have it easy with multiple kit options. Here are the different types of graphics kits:

Full Kit

These kits are extensive, and they include graphics for the airbox portion, seat cover (depending on the kit), radiator shrouds, front fender, rear fender, fork tubes, fork guard, and universal backgrounds (depending on the kit as well).

Trim Kit

Trim kits aren’t as extensive as full kits, but they’re great as well. They include front and rear fender decals, fork tube, and swingarm. Sometimes, a trim kit can also come with air box decals.

Radiator Shroud Kit

Just like the name suggests, this kit comes with radiator shroud graphics, but it can also include air box decals.

Pre-Printed Backgrounds

These number plate graphics come ready to stick to the bike. The biker’s number is already printed on them. There are multiple options in this category to make a dirt bike look good.

Universal Background

Although not as popular anymore, they’re still great for custom applications. There are different styles and color options to choose from, which still lets riders get something that suits their style.

Reasons People Build Their Own Custom Dirt Bike Graphics

When you’ve taken the time to save up for a big purchase, it’s only fair to enjoy it to the fullest. And one way to do that is by building custom dirt bike graphics. Discussed below are some of the benefits of custom graphics.

The Bike Becomes a Reflection of One’s Personality

The essence of graphics is to have a unique ride that is an extension of the rider. Those who love nature can get something that complements their passion, and so can those who love comics, sports, or patterns.

The Bike Will Stand Out

Dirt bike owners who give extra thought to their bikes get noticed quickly, especially on the race track. When they blow past spectators, no one will wonder who just passed. People can easily identify the owner based on the graphics.

Graphics Bring Out a Professional Aura

Dirt bike graphics don’t just look good but also give the bike an atmosphere of professionalism. Riders who are yet to become competitive riders will still stand out. Even the best motocross riders customize their bikes because they tell a story of who they are.

Graphics Are Unique

Graphics help riders establish a unique identity. Other people may try to copy, but they’ll always be copycats.

Riders Get to Decide How Much They Want to Cover

Another advantage of graphics is that dirt bike owners can decide how much surface they want to cover. If they only want backgrounds that cover number plates on the sides or the front and their airbox, they can get that. For those who want a full kit to create their own custom dirt bike graphics, they’re still sorted.

Graphics Are Fun

Lastly, custom dirt bikes are fun. There’s a way they add some playfulness to this already exciting sport. This can be seen when browsing different options. Hardly will one encounter a boring graphic. They all have a story they tell or a feel they give.

Are Dirt Bike Graphics Hard to Install?

Installing graphics isn’t that complicated. Riders only need to fit and stick the kit. However, it’s also worth noting that while installation seems so easy, it requires a particular level of meticulousness. Being careful will allow for a perfectly symmetrical application. Having the right tools and materials for the job also helps. Before application, bike owners should place the bike on the stand so that it remains steady as they fit the graphics.

Another important tip that will help with installation is cleaning the plastic surface before applying the graphics. If a bike already has existing decals, the owner should strip them away to avoid issues with the adhesive. An adhesive remover or an alcohol-based cleaner helps remove adhesive residue, making the installation process effortless.

How Long Does It Take to Install Graphics on a Dirt Bike?

The installation process can take less than an hour, although this will depend on the biker’s experience and the decals to be installed. Nonetheless, being anxious about the time it takes to install the graphics doesn’t help the situation. Experts suggest being patient when applying the stickers on the bike. Graphic installation requires one to be careful from start to finish.

Taking time ensures there are no wrinkles or overlapping edges that ruin the whole appeal of graphics. Riders who aren’t sure about the installation process can take their bikes to installation experts. They’ll ensure the dirt bike doesn’t end up looking sloppy, missing the extra value that graphics bring.

The world of custom dirt bikes isn’t that complicated. Anyone who owns a dirt bike or is planning to get one should familiarize themselves with this aspect of bike ownership as it will help them stand out.