Worried About Living Spaces in Singapore? Check them out

Singapore is a huge city with tall skyscrapers, green patches of land and twirling rows of highways spreading like roots under the shadow of the buildings. It is a beautiful city to live in and is visited by thousands of tourists throughout the year. Being a developed and advanced city it is quite easy to find accommodation in Singapore but there is also a difficult factor in selecting the best type of living space for yourself.

We are basically talking about getting a space for a small time frame, say 2-3 weeks. You may have come on a business trip or a leisure trip and you would be in need of a comfortable space for yourself so that you can look back and remember the experience.

So let’s get down to comparing the different kinds of spaces you can get for such a time frame and purpose.

Entire Villa

When it comes to Adobha co living in style and spending heavily, an accommodation that would probably take the cake would be to rent an entire villa. Villas in Singapore can cost a fortune to rent and not everyone can afford it. But those who can afford it definitely know what they are paying for. While traveling to a new city and roaming around you will have a posh villa to go back to with privacy, luxury, almost no restrictions and a lot of space to yourself. You can throw a party, invite friends or do whatever you want. Most rental villas come with their own staff for cooking and housekeeping so you don’t have to worry about all of that and live life king size. Some options also provide you with a chauffeur-driven car.

Entire Apartment

Those who can not afford an entire villa but still want a place all to themselves then they can rent out an apartment. These apartments can be rented by an agent or you can also do it online. Because these apartments have a more affordable aspect they do compromise on some factors like privacy and convenience. Not that there isn’t enough privacy, it is just that you are in a building where there are hundreds of other people living too. If you play your music too loud or start screaming your neighbors are sure to get disturbed very quickly. Also, apartments don’t have the luxury of space villas have. You will have to make do with a balcony if you want to stay at home and enjoy nature.

Co-Living Space

Co-living space is an interesting concept and is trending these days. A co-living space is basically a flat that is being shared by multiple people. For example, if a fault has 3 rooms then each room will be rented by different parties. So the 3 parties will have the bedrooms as their private area and the drawing-room, kitchen and other places will all be the common area. This type of accommodation is being preferred by youngsters in a lot of cities where the cost of housing is too much for them. You can easily look for such spaces by searching ‘co living space singapore’ online on google. Students who have come to work or study usually take up this type of accommodation in order to keep up with the expenses the metropolitan cities throw at co-living is a new form of living and you can make some very close friends with the people you are living with. There are some changes that you have to bring about to comfortably stay with strangers under the same roof but once you get the hang of it the whole experience is rather fun.

Serviced apartment

Serviced apartments are not like hotel rooms. Hotel rooms all look the same and their main aim is to earn as much money as they can through you as a customer. Serviced apartments have a much more homely feel but have the same kind of luxury that hotels have. Serviced apartments are, kind of obvious, serviced. You can have your trash taken out, bed made and all of that. You can book such apartments for a number of days at a good price whether you are traveling for work or leisure activities. Overall, the whole experience of a serviced apartment is rated to be much better than hotels.

Hotels

A hotel is a common and popular place to stay when you are traveling and need accommodation. Hotel rooms are mostly well-designed and made for convenience. They do come in a varied price range and cater to people who have enormous or small budgets. A lot of hotels have 24/7 service available but some don’t. So it’s always better to find out the features and services your hotel provides before booking it.

The more luxury features you ask for, the higher the price of the hotel will be. Hotels that provide valet parking, private jacuzzi, masseuse and other such luxuries usually cost a lot and do not come under the ‘affordable’ section.

Dormitories

If you are not looking to spend much on accommodation and all you need is a bed to sleep on and a roof over your head then you need to book a bunker bed in a dormitory. These are basically halls where there are rows and rows of bunk beds. This type of accommodation is obviously very cheap and you have to be okay with using a common washroom. A lot of backpack travelers use this type of accommodation as it helps them save money for other things they want to do with it.

Singapore has a lot of options for almost everything that you want to do. From fun activities to restaurants, theme parks and so on. It also has a wide range of accommodation options. With so many options the only problem lies in understanding what type of accommodation is best for you. You can have a look at the aforementioned list of accommodation options and select the best one for yourself.