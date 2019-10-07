You Haven’t Masturbated Until You’ve Masturbated With A Vibrator That Films The Inside Of Your Vagina

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Call me a bad feminist, but I have no desire to see what my cervix looks like. I will take Amelia and her gynecologist’s word for it that my womanhood is a beautiful, flowering rose. So, too, am I uninterested in the Skavkom Gaga Intimate Camera, an endoscopic vibrator that films the inside of your vagina so you can watch it on your computer via a USB port. As put by this NSFW gay porn site, “The innovative design of endoscope allows you to inspect women’s bodies as if you were a gynecologist. The hidden searchlight enables you to explore the most secret place of a woman’s body.”

I’m not entirely sure that this isn’t completely fake, because 1) WHY? and 2) the English in this video was translated by drunk and high Balki Bartokomous. This is a “sex toy” for sick fucks who get off on pretending to be gynecologists and use phrases like “the most secret place of a woman’s body” to describe the vag. Ick ick ick. NOPE.

[Huffington Post]

Original by